“Superstar” Billy Graham is preparing for Mayo Clinic Upper Endoscopy

Via his Facebook page:

Preparing for Mayo Clinic Upper Endoscopy

November 5th, 2019

Hi there fans, just a few photos tonight and more tomorrow. This is the most updated report on my current health issues as possible, as these photos attached were taken at 10:30 AM this morning. I am in the pre-operation room, one of at least 50 at the Mayo and getting all of my vital signs taken and meeting with the staff and the team of doctors who assisted in the procedure. They did remove some sample tissues to make sure that they are not cancerous and the pathway to my liver looked good. This all of course takes tons of money so please donate to my ongoing gofundme site by clicking on the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/superstarbg

The Mayo Clinic is keeping me alive one day at a time. Catch back up with you tomorrow and I will have the results of the esophagus lab sample report tomorrow evening for you

and thank you for giving !!!! Superstar Billy Graham