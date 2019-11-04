WWE’s Evolution considered a retired PPV

Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with BleacherReport and here is an excerpt:

JS: Last year we saw the first ever women’s pay-per-view Evolution. It felt like a hit. It certainly was critically. Why didn’t you guys do a sequel this year? Did you consider it?

McMahon: We did consider it. A lot of our focus has been on having this particular match [Lacey Evans vs. Natalya] as a part of this PPV in Saudi Arabia. More to come on Evolution but it’s most likely not going to happen in 2019.