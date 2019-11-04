Stardom “Best of Goddess” Results – November 4, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. 3-Way Battle

Zoe Lucas defeated Hina and Rina

2. 3-Way Tag Team Battle

Hana Kimura and Bobbi Tyler defeated Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano and Session Moth Martina and Natsu Sumire

3. Blue Goddess Block

Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani defeated Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi

4. Red Goddess Block

Hazuki and Natsuko Tora defeated Jungle Kyona and Konami

5. Red Goddess Block

Momo Watanabe and AZM defeated Riho and Starlight Kid

6. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match

Arisa Hoshiki (c) defeated Jamie Hayter

7. World of Stardom Championship Match

Mayu Iwatani defeated Bea Priestley (c)