Stardom “Best of Goddess” Results – November 4, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan
1. 3-Way Battle
Zoe Lucas defeated Hina and Rina
2. 3-Way Tag Team Battle
Hana Kimura and Bobbi Tyler defeated Saki Kashima and Tam Nakano and Session Moth Martina and Natsu Sumire
3. Blue Goddess Block
Saya Iida and Saya Kamitani defeated Kagetsu and Andras Miyagi
4. Red Goddess Block
Hazuki and Natsuko Tora defeated Jungle Kyona and Konami
5. Red Goddess Block
Momo Watanabe and AZM defeated Riho and Starlight Kid
6. Wonder of Stardom Championship Match
Arisa Hoshiki (c) defeated Jamie Hayter
7. World of Stardom Championship Match
Mayu Iwatani defeated Bea Priestley (c)