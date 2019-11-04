Shimmer crowns a new champion

SHIMMER Champion Nicole Savoy vs. Priscilla Kelly vs. Kimber Lee vs. Shotzi Blackheart in an Elimination Match

Savoy pinned Kelly after a suplex to eliminate her first.

Blackheart eliminated Savoy to end Savoy’s long reign after Lee hit the Swanton Bomb and Blackheart used the Cattle Mutilation submission.

Kimber Lee pinned Blackheart to become the new Shimmer Champion.

Allison Danger, Kevin Harvey, and others came out to say goodbye to Blackheart who’s headed to NXT/WWE.