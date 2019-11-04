ROH’s reply to criticism: “We Are Family”

ROH posted a photo of their entire roster as a response to Joey Mercury and Kelly Klein’s recent issues with the promotion. Mercury was removed from all positions of power early in the week and has ripped the company for multiple charges since. One of those charges was underpaying the talent citing that Kelly Klein, a highly featured Women of Honor performer who has been the cornerstone of the division, is being paid less than $24,000 per year. Other changes that Klein and Mercury both have made is that the company has no concussion protocol.

ROH has not made any official response to these claims or explained anything. This is the first apparent response to the unrest that is dividng their fan base presently.