ROH “Unauthorized” Results – November 3, 2019 – Columbus, Ohio

1. Ultimo Guerrero defeated Jonathan Gresham

2. Mask vs. Mask Match

El Villainisto and Jefe Cobbo defeated Delirious and Mini Delirious

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Burger Flip Gordon, Dalton White Castle, and Kenny Burger King defeated Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Triple Cheeseburger

4. No Disqualification Match

The Allure (Angelina Love and Mandy Leon) defeated Sumie Sakai and Jenny Rose

5. Mark Briscoe defeated Josh Woods

6. Rush and Dragon Lee defeated Lifeblood (Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins)

7. Ten-Man Tag Team Match

Colt Cabana, Gator The Cameraman, Ian Riccaboni, Todd Sinclair, and Gary Juster defeated Shane Taylor, Moses, Khan, Brian Johnson, and Ron Hunt

8. No Disqualification Match

PCO defeated Dan Maff