ROH now available across Sinclair Broadcast group’s newly purchased regional sports networks

BALTIMORE, Nov. 4, 2019 — Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the start of a weekly airing of professional wrestling promotion Ring of Honor (ROH) on its regional sports networks (RSNs). Beginning Friday, November 8, matches will air at midnight in the applicable time zones for wrestling fans who receive from their TV provider any of the 21 RSNs that Sinclair acquired earlier this year and on Marquee when it launches in early 2020. This marks the first original sports entertainment content brought by Sinclair since acquiring the RSNs.

“The one thing that has always made Ring of Honor so special and able to overcome any hurdle over the past 17 years, is our undeniable commitment to wrestling fans,” said Ring of Honor Chief Operating Officer, Joe Koff. “Gaining distribution in a fixed time every week is a major breakthrough that makes it easier for our audience to find and follow Ring of Honor. We are constantly endeavoring to bring more to our fans, so we are thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our offerings to reach more viewers geographically and offer more programming time for our existing viewers.”

“This is a significant step for Ring of Honor and the Regional Sports Networks, and we look forward to delivering more original content to our viewers,” said Jeff Krolik, President of Sinclair’s regional sports networks.

Viewers can tune in every Friday at midnight starting on November 8th to watch Ring of Honor Wrestling. Check your channel guide or visit http://sbgi.net/regional-sports-networks/ for more information on the Sinclair Regional Sports Network in your area. Visit www.rohwrestling.com for more information on Ring of Honor Wrestling.

About Ring of Honor

Ring of Honor Wrestling was founded in 2002 and later acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group in 2011 to produce a weekly television show as the absolute best and most authentic pound-for-pound professional wrestling in the world today! Airing across the country on the Sinclair Broadcast Group family of television stations and other SBG networks, ROH delivers the cutting edge of pro wrestling to the masses. ROH prides itself on cultivating innovative stars, such as Dalton Castle, The Briscoe Brothers, Matt Taven, Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, and MORE that are unmatched both in and out of the ring! Watch as RING OF HONOR WRESTLING redefines your expectations of what professional wrestling could be with its commitment to producing the best wrestling show and fan experience. Check out the HonorClub.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 23 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

SOURCE Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.