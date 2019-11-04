WWE RAW Report 11/4/19

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. We see a black SUV pull up backstage. Triple H gets out. He walks to the back window and knocks, then waves to someone we can’t see. Triple H marches into the arena. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

– We’re live from the Nassau Coliseum as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar is pissed.

Heyman does his grand introduction, referring Lesnar to the conqueror of Cain Velasquez. He mentions Lesnar quitting SmackDown and said he had enough of SmackDown, so he’s come to RAW to get Rey Mysterio. He mentions the trade with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross going to SmackDown for future Draft considerations. Brock has a no-cut contract because he has a Jew as his advocate, Heyman says. Lesnar can’t be fired. Heyman says so now, Heyman’s RAW contract has been assigned to RAW. This doesn’t mean Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns can do the same, this means Lesnar is special and has leverage, Lesnar is entitled to do whatever the hell he wants to do, Heyman says. Some fans boo. Heyman says people are wondering if that means Lesnar is better than him, and yes it does, each and every one of you. Heyman goes on praising Lesnar and gets some local heat. Heyman says someone here knows where Rey is. Heyman asks if we want Lesnar to hop the rail and slap every man in the crowd. Heyman mocks the people of Long Island some more and says no one in the arena or the city is man enough to slap Lesnar, which includes Rey. Heyman says Rey wasn’t man enough to defend his punk son Dominick when it came to Lesnar. Heyman goes on and says Lesnar will either commit a felony on Rey or turn the arena inside out and upside down like a F5 touched down in NY. They march off as the music hits.

– We go backstage and see Lesnar manhandling crew members. He yells out for Rey. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. We also see Brock Lesnar hunting for Rey during the break. He ripped one guy out of his car and brought him to the ground. The man pleaded with Lesnar not to hurt him because he’s not Rey.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Natalya and Charlotte Flair

We see WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors are waiting in the ring. Charlotte Flair heads to the ring for a non-title match as Vic leads us to a video package on Natalya vs. Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Back from the video and Natalya makes her way out.

Back and forth for several minutes. Asuka and Natalya go at it now. They tangle and Natalya avoids an ankle lock early on. Natalya brings Asuka to their corner and Charlotte tags in. Flair slams Asuka and shows off some by posing. Flair controls Asuka until Sane runs in. Natalya also runs in. Flair and Natalya clear the ring and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka has control of Natalya. Natalya fights out with elbows to the gut. They collide with shoulders and Asuka talks some trash. They collide with shoulders again and Asuka stares her down. They run the ropes again and Natalya drops Asuka with a shoulder now. Asuka with a kick to the face before going to the floor. Natalya chases her out and Asuka drops her with a huge kick. Sane points and laughs at Natalya.

Asuka brings it back in for a 2 count. Asuka keeps Natalya down by her arm now. More back and forth. Asuka takes control and tags in Sane. They run wild with double team moves on Natalya but can’t put her away. Sane laughs at Natalya and keeps control for another pin attempt. Sane keeps Natalya down but she fights up. Sane immediately dropkicks Natalya for another 2 count. Sane goes at Flair on the apron and Flair swings back. Natalya takes advantage with a roll-up for a 2 count. Flair tags in and runs wild on both opponents. She big boots Asuka off the apron to the floor. Flair unloads on Sane with big chops now as fans go along with her. Flair with a fall-away slam on Sane and a kip-up. Flair misses Sane in the corner but drops her over her knee. Flair with a Natural Selection but Asuka puts Sane’s foot on the bottom rope to break it.

Flair goes out and drops Asuka on the floor with a forearm. Flair rolls Asuka back in and levels her with a big boot. Flair drags Asuka over next to Sane in the corner. Flair climbs to the top as fans pop. Flair goes for the moonsault but barely hits it. She pushes Asuka out of the ring and covers Sane but Sane kicks out at 2. Flair can’t believe it. Flair has words with the referee and goes to the ropes for Asuka. Asuka with a cheap shot from the floor while Sane has the referee distracted. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane stops Flair from tagging. Sane drops Flair into the corner and works her over with kicks. Sane charges from the other side but Flair gets her boot up for a huge kick. Asuka and Natalya end up tagging in at the same time. Natalya with a sweep and a shot to Sane to send her off the apron. Natalya with a big clothesline on Asuka. Asuka counters but gets thrown to the mat. Natalya counters and hits a big German suplex.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Asuka rolls her into an armbar. They tangle some more and Natalya finally gets the Sharpshooter in as fans pop. Sane runs in and breaks it up. Flair follows up with a Spear to Sane. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock on Natalya but it’s blocked. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter as Asuka yells out. Asuka taps for the non-title finish.

Winners: Natalya and Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits and Flair joins her. They have their arms raised.

– Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come marching out to the announce table as Natalya’s music is still playing, their celebration barely on. Heyman asks the announce team where Rey Mysterio is. He also takes a “who are you?” shot at the announcers. He then asks Jerry Lawler where Rey is, threatens him and says this time no one will resuscitate him when he dies on RAW. Heyman asks Lawler again where Rey is and Lawler doesn’t know. Dio, a former WWE NXT Superstar, steps to Lesnar and they face off for a second. Lesnar rocks Dio and launches him through the announce table with a big F5. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Lesnar turns to leave but Rey runs out and beats on him with a pipe. Rey unloads and targets the knee, beating Lesnar around with the pipe. They go down the ramp and Rey keeps control, dropping Lesnar again. Rey runs back up the ramp as referees run down to break things up. Fans chant 619 as Lesnar is still down on the floor trying to recover, clutching his knee. Rey’s music and he heads to the back. Lawler says we need help for Dio. Heyman tends to Lesnar at the bottom of the ramp. Vic says he’s never seen Lesnar like this. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened. Vic shows us how Lesnar had trouble getting to his feet during the commercial, and how he limped up the ramp.

– We go backstage to Rey Mysterio and he’s fuming. Rey says Brock tried to take everything from him, and went after his son. Rey goes on and says Lesnar tried to take what’s most important from him, and now he will take what’s most important to Lesnar. Rey asks Lesnar if he will be man enough to come after him at WWE Survivor Series like he did him tonight. Rey drops his pipe and walks off.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander

We go to the ring and Buddy Murphy is in with Cedric Alexander for their rematch from October 14, which Buddy won. The bell rings and they go at it.

Back and forth to start. Cedric with a head-scissors takedown and a big kick to send Buddy out of the ring. Buddy pulls Cedric out of the ring and takes control. Cedric turns it around and brings it in. Cedric uses the apron cover to hang on, leading to a big kick to Cedric’s face to turn it back around. Buddy with two quick pin attempts. Buddy keeps control and works on the knee now. Buddy grounds Cedric by his arm now, talking trash while he’s down. More back and forth now as Cedric looks to turn it around using just one of his arms as the other is hurting.

Murphy misses a kick and gets rocked by a big elbow. Cedric with a springboard kick to send Murphy out. Cedric runs the ropes for a big suicide dive. Cedric goes back in and launches himself out, taking Murphy back down. Cedric brings it back in for the springboard Flatliner but Murphy kicks out at 2. Alexander goes on and springboards back in but it’s blocked. Cedric blocks Murphy’s Law.

More back and forth until Cedric hits the Michinoku Driver. Murphy still kicks out at 2 and Cedric can’t believe it. Cedric kicks Murphy around a bit. Murphy ducks a kick. Cedric goes for the springboard back elbow but Murphy meets him with a jumping knee to the back. Murphy follows up and hits Murphy’s Law for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, Murphy stands tall as his music hits.

– We see Lawler and Joseph sitting with what’s left of the announce table. Dio has not returned after the big F5.

– Vic shows is how Triple H arrived earlier tonight, apparently with someone as back-up. We get a highlight video from Friday’s SmackDown with the WWE NXT invasion.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to the ring.

Rollins takes the mic and some fans boo him. Rollins asks what’s next for him. He says it’s been a rough week and to be honest, a rough couple of months. Rollins isn’t stupid, he can h ear the fans. He knows some of you fans are excited about him losing the WWE Universal Title to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. But he doesn’t give a damn. What concerns him is Wyatt taking the title to SmackDown, what concerns him is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar being back on RAW at the top, what concerns him is how his work to give guys opportunities is all a wash. It’s all gone now. Rollins doesn’t know if he has the energy for his whole reclaim and rebuild thing this time. So what’s next for Seth Rollins? For the first time in a long time, he doesn’t know. The music interrupts and out comes Triple H.

Triple H enters the ring and they shake hands. Fans chant “NXT!” as Triple H asks Rollins if he doesn’t know what’s next. Triple H says it’s funny how history repeats itself and when Seth doesn’t know what is next, their paths cross. He says it’s been like that a lot in the past. Triple H says maybe Rollins’ past is his future. He goes on about how Rollins has come to him several times in the past and that has led to him putting NXT on the map while being the foundation of it, leading to The Shield, leading to the WWE Title, and more. It’s that way over and over again. Rollins interrupts and asks if what Triple H did for him was Triple H’s benefit, or Rollins’ benefit. Triple H asks if it matters because Rollins walked away a champion each time. Fair point, Rollins says. Triple H says Rollins doesn’t know what’s next, but he does. Triple H brings NXT invading SmackDown on Friday. Triple H admits they fired the first shot when half of the roster was stuck overseas and says it was smart. He says NXT made a statement that NXT is real and it’s here, that NXT at this moment is on fire. The whole world wants to know what NXT is going to do next, especially here on RAW. Triple H says he didn’t come alone but he’s here for a different reason – he wants to know what Seth Rollins is going to do next, because what he does next, will affect what Triple H does next. Triple H says Survivor Series is RAW vs. SmackDown vs. NXT for the first time ever, and they’ve got something to prove. Maybe he doesn’t know what is next or if he has what it takes, but Triple H does. Triple H knows how to get Rollins there and always has, Triple H knows how to make Rollins great. He goes on and says Rollins is either with him in this moment… we see The Undisputed Era come from the crowd and onto the apron.

NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly, without their titles. Fans chant “NXT!” now. Triple H says Rollins is either with him, or against him. They stare Rollins down from the apron. The music interrupts and out comes The OC – Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles. The OC marches to the ring and The Undisputed Era retreats to the crowd. Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest suddenly attack The OC at ringside and beats them down as The Undisputed Era joins them. RAW Superstars run down from the back and the NXT Superstars run away through the crowd. Erick Rowan, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins and R-Truth all came out. Rollins looks on, alone in the ring. The OC recovers on the floor as the other RAW Superstars stand around them. Rollins exits the ring as his music hits, marching up the ramp and to the back alone. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what just happened.

– We go backstage as Seth Rollins stops Triple H. Rollins says if Triple H wanted him fired up, that’s what he just got. Rollins said if Triple H wants him on NXT, he’s not coming down there as anything but the top guy. Rollins says Daniel Bryan couldn’t get the job done on Friday, but he wants NXT Champion Adam Cole tonight in the main event, for the title. Triple H says welcome back to Rollins and says the challenge is accepted. Rollins storms off and Triple H smirks.

Andrade and Zelina Vega vs. Sin Cara and Carolina

We go to the ring and out comes Andrade and Zelina Vega. Vega cuts a promo on how they are the greatest mixed tag team combination. She goes on with the trash talking and says they will embarrass Sin Cara and Carolina tonight. Sin Cara’s music hits next and out he comes with the masked Carolina, who debuted last week.

The bell rings and Andrade charges, attacking Cara in the corner before he’s ready. This leads to Cara sending Andrade over the top t the floor. Cara runs the ropes and Vega stops him for the distraction. This leads to Carolina leaping off the apron and taking Andrade down on the floor. Cara brings Andrade back into the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Andrade is in control. We see how Cara flew for a big moonsault during the break but Vega interfered without getting caught, to help turn it back around. Andrade takes Cara to the top but Cara resists and fights him off. Andrade goes for the mask and Cara drops to the apron. Cara ends up launching Andrade to the mat with a big sunset bomb. Carolina and Vega try to rally for their partners. Vega and Carolina tag in at the same time.

Carolina meets Vega with two dropkicks. Carolina yells out at the crowd and then hits a crossbody. Vega fights back now. More back and forth. Carolina plants Vega in the middle of the ring but Andrade pulls her off. Cara levels Andrade and sends him out of the ring. Cara runs the ropes for a dive but Vega gets in the way. Cara catches a kick and this leads to Carolina dropping Vega. Vic keeps calling her Catalina but the graphic did say Carolina, this also happened last week. Cara runs again and leaps out, taking Andrade down on the floor. More back and forth between the female Superstars. Vega with a big counter in the corner and a basement hurricanrana for the pin to win.

Winners: Andrade and Zelina Vega

– After the match, the music hits as Vega and Andrade stand tall in the ring together.

– Still to come, The OC vs. The Street profits and Humberto Carrillo in six-man action. Also, Adam Cole defends against Seth Rollins in the main event.

– We get a video package showing what happened with Jerry Lawler, Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley on King’s Divorce Court last week. We see Rusev marching backstage now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rusev is waiting in the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Rusev takes the mic as a “Rusev Day!” chant starts up. Rusev is sure everyone will agree with him when he says tonight is the night to end all this stupid drama. He’s not here to bicker with his soon-to-be ex-wife Lana, or call her names, because he sure can…. he’s here for Bob Lashley. Rusev is here to tell Lashley, man-to-man, that Lana is all his if he wants her, but your ass is all his. The music hits and out comes Bobby Lashley on crutches. Lana is with him.

Lashley mentions how he would come beat Rusev up but he suffered a very debilitating injury this past week – he tore his groin. Lashley says he didn’t tear his groin at Crown Jewel or training to beat Rusev up… he tore it… doing things… and performing in ways Rusev could only fantasize about. They share a kiss. Lana says Rusev isn’t interested in hearing about their life that is full of love and sex, but he is interested in another type of fight. Lana says someone very special has volunteered to fight Rusev and he’s going to kick his ass. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre. Drew, Lana and Lashley march to the ring.

Rusev vs. Drew McIntyre

The bell rings and Rusev sizes Drew McIntyre up. Fans chant “Rusev Day!” now. Rusev ducks a shot but Drew drops him with a headbutt. Drew takes Rusev to the corner and beats him down.

Rusev comes out of the corner with a big clothesline. Rusev unloads with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Rusev with a right hand and big body shots to Drew in the corner now. We see Lana and Lashley watching from up on the ramp as Rusev keeps control.

Drew turns it around in the corner and unloads on Rusev as the referee warns him. Drew manhandles Rusev in the corner as Lana and Lashley smile. Rusev fights out of the corner but Drew drops him with a big clothesline. Drew keeps control and works Rusev over while he’s down. Rusev comes back with a fall-away slam to send Drew out of the ring, clutching his back in pain. Rusev stares up at Lana and Lashley as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew remains in control. Rusev turns it around but Drew shuts him down with a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Rusev kicks out at as we see Lana and Lashley look on.

Drew talks some trash but Rusev fires back with a big clothesline to drop Drew. Rusev mounts offense with several big moves as the crowd pops. Rusev with the spinning heel kick for another pop. Rusev gets hyped up in the corner but Drew dodges the Machka Kick. Drew fights back and nails a throat chip. Drew rocks Rusev on the top now. Rusev flies to the mat but Drew moves. They run the ropes and end up colliding in the middle of the ring with crossbody attempts. They both go down.

They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring. The big strikes continue and turn to clubbing blows. Rusev knocks Drew out of the ring with a big superkick. Rusev follows and slams Drew head-first into the steel ring steps, and again. Lashley comes running down the ramp, with no injury, and smacks Rusev over the back with the crutch.

Winner by DQ: Rusev

– After the bell, Lashley continues beating up Rusev at ringside. Lashley brings Rusev into the ring and follows with the crutch but Rusev fights back. Rusev unloads and launches Lashley into the ring post shoulder-first. Rusev is wide-eyed and furious now. Rusev waits for Drew to get up but Randy Orton suddenly attacks with the RKO outta nowhere for a big pop. Lana laughs as Rusev is laid out from the RKO. Lashley works over Rusev while he’s down now. The attack on Rusev continues as the heels and former Team Flair members gang up on him now. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to make the save for his former Team Hogan partner. Ricochet takes out Lashley and sends him to the floor. Ricochet and Orton go at it now. Ricochet blocks the RKO and sends Orton out of the ring. Lashley comes back to the apron but Ricochet kicks him to the floor, and accidentally sends him into Lana. They both go down. Ricochet’s music hits as he stands tall with Rusev in the ring. Lashley carries Lana up the ramp as

– Still to come, Rollins vs. Cole, plus The OC vs. Carrillo and The Street Profits. We get a live anti-smoking ad that also shows in the arena, with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch shown with the graphic. They cut to backstage as Lynch is being mic’d up for an interview. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Triple H’s tweet on sending a custom WWE Title to the Washington Nationals for winning the MLB World Series. We also see footage of the title being used in the Nationals’ victory parade.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for an interview. Caruso reveals Lynch vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for a Triple Threat at WWE Survivor Series. Lynch talks about how she usually loves Survivor Series but this year she is the target. She talks about why Bayley and Baszler want to come after her, mentioning how she took Ronda Rousey out.

We hear Baszler’s voice. She asks Caruso if she can have her seat. Baszler sits down and introduces herself, saying she’s been waiting a long time for this. She goes on and also mentions her friendship with Rousey, and how Becky beat her at WrestleMania 35. Baszler wants to make something very clear – she’s not Rousey, and at Survivor Series, she won’t take her eyes off Bayley, but she just wanted to come to RAW, face to face, to tell Becky she’s going to make her tap or pin her at Survivor Series. Baszler says all Becky has to think about between tonight and Survivor Series, is which limb belongs to Baszler. Becky says she doesn’t know who Baszler

Becky is glad they got the chance to have this talk so she can fear what Rousey felt. Baszler goes on with more harsh words and she also won’t take her eyes off Bayley at Survivor Series, but she’s coming for Baszler. They stand up and face off. Baszler says she’s really glad they got to have this talk. They have more words and Becky tells Baszler to bring her best at Survivor Series because she’s going to knock her head off. The announcers confirm the match.

The OC vs. The Street Profits and Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring and out comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ takes the mic and says he’s not in the mood tonight, so Long Island needs to shut up. AJ says Gallows and Anderson are the greatest tag team in the world, and their trophy proves that fact. They point to the Crown Jewel World Cup trophy at ringside o display. J says another fact is that he is The Phenomenal One. Another fact is that The OC doesn’t give a damn about NXT, and the next time they see one of those punks, The OC will make sure they don’t step foot outside of Orlando, Florida.

The music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Humberto Carrillo comes out just a second later and they stand tall together on the stage. Ford talks about how Gallows and Anderson are officially the best tag team in the world now. He mocks them. Dawkins mentions how The Profits pinned The OC several weeks ago. Ford says Dawkins can’t say that. Dawkins keeps repeating it. Ford has Humberto say it next. AJ is getting upset. AJ threatens to shut Humberto’s mouth if he doesn’t do it on his own. Ford has Humberto say it in Spanish this time. AJ asks what the hell he just said. Ford and Dawkins talk more trash and say they want all the smoke. They head to the ring with Humberto as the music starts back up. The OC gets ready for a fight and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Humberto goes at it with AJ. Back and forth until Carrillo take control. The Profits take turns and keep control. AJ with a throat shot to Dawkins to daze him. Anderson tags in and unloads in the corner. Ford ends up coming in and mounting offense on Anderson for a 2 count. Ford keeps Anderson grounded and plays to the crowd for reactions. AJ ends up interfering from the floor, allowing Anderson to deck Ford and send him to the floor. Gallows levels Ford with a huge clothesline on the floor. Anderson follows and slams Ford’s face into the edge of the apron. Anderson brings it back into the ring for a 2 count. AJ comes back in with offense on Ford for a 2 count. Ford fights back but AJ knees him in the gut. Ford tosses AJ to the floor but AJ runs right back into the ring. Ford ducks and hits a big dropkick.

Anderson tags in and immediately takes a dropkick. Gallows tags in and Ford ducks a shot. Gallows catches in mid-air and tosses through the air. Gallows levels Ford with a huge boot now. AJ tags in but trips, but then rolls through and saves it. AJ splashes Ford in the corner. Anderson with a quick tag to keep Ford in their corner. Gallows also with a quick tag and more offense. Gallows with a splash in the corner and an uppercut to drop Ford again. Gallows keeps Ford grounded as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson has Ford grounded. Ford knocks Dawkins off the apron, then drops Ford with another uppercut for a 2 count. Anderson keeps Ford grounded with another headlock now. Anderson gets sent out but Gallows tags in on the way down. Ford doesn’t see it but he manages to counter and drop Gallows with a big Blockbuster. AJ and Humberto tag in at the same time. Humberto unloads and dropkicks AJ back. Humberto with a running clothesline in the corner and another big kick to AJ while he’s down. Humberto rolls into a moonsault while AJ is down for another 2 count. More back and forth. AJ counters once but Humberto rocks him for a 2 count.

Humberto goes to the top and hits a huge moonsault for a 2 count as Anderson breaks it up. Dawkins runs in with a Pounce to send Anderson out. Gallows rocks Dawkins but Ford dropkicks him. Ford yells, runs the ropes and then leaps out, taking Gallows and Anderson down on the floor. AJ rocks Humberto from the apron. AJ springboards in for the Phenomenal Forearm but misses. AJ and Humberto go at it some more. AJ with a powerbomb, putting his feet on the ropes to get leverage for the pin to win.

Winners: The OC

– After the match, AJ stands tall and raises the title in the middle of the ring as the music hits. Gallows and Anderson recover at ringside. AJ joins them and they talk some trash as they head up the ramp.

– We go to Vic and Lawler, who still have no announce table and no third broadcast colleague. They lead us to a video package on NXT Champion Adam Cole.

– We see Triple H backstage talking to Adam Cole. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what Brock Lesnar has done tonight while hunting for Rey Mysterio. We also see Rey beating Lesnar up with the pipe, and Rey’s backstage challenge for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Vic confirms Rey vs. Brock for Survivor Series, with the WWE Title on the line.

The Viking Raiders vs. The East Hampton Polo Boys

We go to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar. Two enhancement talents wait in the ring, billed as The East Hampton Polo Boys.

The bell rings and Vic confirms a big non-title match for Survivor Series – The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. Vic also confirmed Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the pay-per-view. The match begins as Erik destroys one of the competitors in the ring while Ivar manhandles the other on the outside and rams him into the barrier. Erik with a big gutwrench powerbomb as Ivar follows up with a huge splash from the to for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Viking Raiders stand tall as their music hits. Erik stands tall and admits they suffered defeat at Crown Jewel. They congratulate The OC on being crowned the greatest tag team in the world, and tell them to enjoy their trophy. They go on and say Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson may have won one battle, but nothing stops the raid. They pose together as the music starts back up and we go to replays.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage warming up. Back to commercial.

NXT Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Adam Cole

Back from the break and we go to the ring for tonight’s main event as Seth Rollins makes his way out. NXT Champion Adam Cole is out next with Triple H. We get formal ring introductions before they begin.

The bell rings and they go at it, trading holds and going to the mat, then back up. They go to the ropes and the referee counts, warning Rollins to back off. They tangle some more now and Cole takes it to the corner. They go on and Rollins clotheslines out of the corner. Rollins with strikes and a clothesline to send Cole over the top rope to the floor. Rollins launches himself out to take Cole back down. Rollins works over Cole on the floor while Triple H watches from a chair.

Rollins brings it back in but Cole blocks a Buckle Bomb. More back and forth. Rollins misses a Stomp as Cole retreats to the floor for a breather. Rollins ends up meeting Cole at ringside and leveling him again. Rollins launches Cole into the barrier with ease and stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Triple H watches as Cole rocks Rollins and drops him with a knee. Cole covers for a 2 count. Cole talks trash and rocks Rollins some more. Rollins fights back with chops. More back and forth between the two trading big shots in the middle of the ring. They trade more big strikes. Rollins ends up nailing a superkick to the jaw while Cole is on his knees. Rollins charges in the corner after more offense. Rollins goes to fly in at Cole off the springboard but Cole knocks him out of mid-air with a big superkick for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Cole with a Panama Sunrise attempt followed by a big Buckle Bomb by Rollins for a close 2 count. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Cole into the barrier. Rollins rushes back in and runs the ropes again, nailing a second dive. Rollins brings it back in and springboards at Cole with a big knee. Cole counters a move and levels Rollins by dropping his neck over the knee for a 2 count. Cole waits for Rollins. Cole ends up connecting with another big kick but Rollins kicks out. Cole shows some frustration now. Cole goes for the Last Shot but Rollins counters and rolls him up for a 2 count. They both come right back but collide with clothesline attempts. They both go down and the referee checks on them.

They go to the top now and Rollins nails a big superplex. He holds onto it and hits Cole with a Falcon Arrow. Cole still kicks out at 2. Triple H stands up from his chair at ringside now, looking a bit concerned. Some fans cheer as Triple H stares Rollins down. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rollins cranks up for the Stomp, waiting for Cole to get back up. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish suddenly appear at ringside as O’Reilly grabs Rollins’ leg for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Seth Rollins

– After the bell, Rollins turns around to a flying knee from NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. The Undisputed Era unloads on Rollins now. Several members of the RAW roster run down now to even the odds. More NXT Superstars also run down, including Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Damian Priest, among a few others maybe. The OC, Curt Hawkins, Ricochet, Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and maybe a few others are out for RAW. The big RAW vs. NXT brawl continues at ringside. Ricochet flies from the ring and takes down a bunch of Superstars at ringside. Fans chant “holy shit!” now. Lee runs the ropes and flies over the top, taking down a group of Superstars again. RAW goes off the air with the NXT vs. RAW brawl continuing at ringside.

