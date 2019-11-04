Eric Bischoff Weighs In on NWA Powerrr
On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his thoughts on the NWA Powerrr show. Highlights are below.
“I have seen it. David Lagana actually sent me a couple of links the other day, and I did watch it. And was very impressed with it. But it’s a YouTube proposition. It’s not a television proposition. The audience for YouTube is going to be different than the general audience for television. I think what they’re doing is unique enough in the way it’s being presented that it probably can work, for their goals. Now, would that same show work on a major cable outlet? Don’t think so.”