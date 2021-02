Dramatic Dream Team “DDT Ultimate Party 2019” Results – November 3, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Under Match

Daichi Kazato, Masato Kamino, and Shuhei Washida defeated Tomomitsu Matsunaga, Mizuki Watase, and Keigo Nakamura

2. Under Match – Tokyo Joshi Pro 8 Woman Tag Team Match

Hikari Noa, Yumi, Mahiro Kiryu, and Suzume defeated Raku, Pom Harajuku, Haruna Neko, and Mirai Maiumi

3. Under Match – Iron Man Heavymetalweight Championship Battle Royal

Kazuki Hirata defeated Chair (c), Shota, Pokotan, Yuki Kamifuku, Yoshihiko, Gorgeous Matsuno, Mina Shirakawa, Sagat, Toru Owashi, and HARUKAZE

4. 100 Plastic Cases Match

Isami Kodaka defeated Sanshiro Takagi

5. KO-D 10 Man Tag Team Championship Match

Danshoku Dieno, ASUKA, Yuki Iino, Mizuki, and Trans-Am Hiroshi defeated Jiro Kuroshio, Super Sasadango Machine, Hiroshi Yamato, Makoto Oishi, and Yuna Manase

6. Gauntlet Tag Team Match

Yuki Ueno and Naomi Yoshimura defeated Cody Hall and Yukio Naya, Yukio Sakaguchi and Ryota Nakatsu, Shuichiro Katsumura and Kouki Iwasaki, Nodoka Tenma and Yuki Aino, and Maki Itoh and Chris Brookes

7. Independent World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match

Keisuke Ishii (c) defeated Fuminori Abe

8. UWA World 6 Man Tag Team Championship Match

Takumi Tsukamoto, Yasu Urano, and Takato Nakano (c) defeated Tetsuya Endo, Nobuhiro Shimatani, and Mad Paulie and Ken Ohka, Yumehito Imanari, and Miss Mongol

9. Princess Tag Team Championship Match

Miu Watanabe and Rika Tatsumi defeated NEO Biishiki-gun (Misao and Sakisama) (c)

10. KO-D Tag Team Championship – 4-Way Hardcore Match

Daisuke Sasaki and Soma Takao (c) defeated Minoru Fujita and Daiki Shimomura, Akito and Shunma Katsumata, and FUMA and Yusuke Kubo

11. Union MAX Championship Match/strong>

Masahiro Takanashi defeated Ryuichi Sekine (c)

12. Princess of Princess Championship Match

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Shoko Nakajima (c)

13. Dramatic Dream Match

Kenny Omega and Riho defeated Antonio Honda and Miyu Yamashita



14. KO-D Openweight Championship/DDT Extreme Championship Match

HARASHIMA (c) defeated Konosuke Takeshita (c)