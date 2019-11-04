“Chosen 20” decision from Saudi did not go over very well among Superstars

The Raw roster is back together again for Monday Night Raw, their first show following the fiasco from Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

One of the biggest talking points from the trip has been the “chosen 20” that were “privileged” to leave on a different flight and thus avoiding the extra long hours that the remainder of the 150-plus Superstars, crew, and employees had to endure.

While these unnamed 20 were stuck on the tarmac for six hours with everyone else before they had to disembark, WWE arranged to put them on a different flight in hopes that some of them make the Smackdown broadcast on Friday night.

Several WWE Superstars have posted on social media about what happened with this group of people, causing somewhat of a rift between those who were left behind, those who were placed on the flight, and those who ultimately took the decision to pick them.

One Superstar in particular, Karl Anderson, wrote on Twitter that he’s looking forward to see “who the locker room leader is on Monday” while Curtis Axel took a dig at the “top 20” and said that he’s #1 at home, posting a photo with his son saying “we don’t leave each other behind” while tagging WWE.

While those 20, which included Superstars and other employees, made it out before the rest did, they still ultimately didn’t make it to Smackdown which made matters worse and Seth Rollins flew to Dubai to be with his girlfriend Becky Lynch before flying back to the United States.