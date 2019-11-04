AS I SEE IT 11/4: Vince McMahon’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day

AS I SEE IT

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

PWBTS on Facebook

Welcome to a tale of Vince McMahon’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day …

The basic facts are known. After Crown Jewel, which notably featured the first women’s match in Saudi history with Lacey Evans and Nattie Neidhart…150-170 WWE wrestlers, and production staff were prevented from leaving the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a group until late Friday US time.

Meanwhile, there was a live Smackdown on FOX that somehow had to take place in Buffalo, NY.

Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were among those who got out of the KSA on a private jet. Another group of 20 wrestlers who on their own tried to make it to Smackdown chartered their own jet…but with delays weren’t able to make it to the show.

A Smackdown made up of NXT talent, women who didn’t make the Saudi trip (for obvious reasons), talent who managed to get out and to Buffalo, and Bryan Danielson who has refused to work the Saudi shows turned out to be one of the best RAW or Smackdown shows this year was the result, with a great Adam Cole-Daniel Bryan main event…all became a part of getting over NXT as a part of Survivor Series.

What WASN’T known was why.

As of Saturday, the various rumors/versions of the story were:

1) The official one, namely that there were airplane problems that prevented the place from taking off. Most people seem to be discounting this, as another airline could have been chartered… and was by 20 of the “top talent” who attempted to make it back to the United States for Smackdown, but failed. The fact that from the beginning, WWE was trying TOO hard to get it out that there was an airplane problem, and nothing else made me think from moment one that this was a cover story.

2) A major disagreement between the Saudis and WWE on money owed. There was a claim that WWE cut off the feed of Crown Jewel to the Saudis, either at the beginning…or for all of it. Hugo Savinovich went do far as to claim WWE was owed “$300 to 500 million”. The obvious problem with that story was that such a figure could only have been for the length of the FULL contract.

It seemed possible that SOME sort of money issue could have played a part, but certainly not out and out stiffing WWE for all of it, which would have sent a message to all sorts of entertainers who have been part of the whole “Riyadh Season” PR campaign by the Crown Prince that the Kingdom can’t be relied on. If that happened, their “Riyadh Season” PR campaign would fall apart. But at first, people saw Savinovich’s name and immediately assumed it was Gospel based on his WWE connection.

3) Then there was speculation of some sort of ideological/religious upset by some Islamic authorities based on Lacey Evans and Nattie Neidhart showing what some have termed “PDAs” to two or three women at ringside….in English, actually no more than Evans and Neidhart kissing the hand of one woman, and hugging two.

Instead of those three versions, a far more likely one came out Sunday suggesting that the whole saga stemmed from the fact the Saudis had not paid WWE for their Super ShowDown event from this past June…until literally just before Crown Jewel.

Part of the conference call with reporters last Thursday morning (an hour before Crown Jewel show took place), WWE Co-President George Barrios noted that they had just received a $60 million payment “for an outstanding receivable” that should have been received during the third quarter being reported on in the call.

But as of the WWE crew landing in Riyadh (prior to the Conference Call, this payment had still not been made, which seems likely to have created the disagreement that the two parties had and what followed. This is reported to have led to WWE airing Crown Jewel on a 40-60 minute delay to the Saudis, rather than live in the country on the MBC Action television station as scheduled. This angered the Saudi government and resulted in blocking their plane’s departure.

No one was in danger and all the talent had free reign…as long as they stayed in the hotel. They could order whatever food they wanted, and were in comfortable surroundings. Some were permitted to leave after arranging alternative flights (including Seth Rollins who flew to Dubai), as well as the group of 20 talent that chartered their own flight in order to attempt to get home.

Talent is reported to be angry with McMahon, feeling pretty much pawns in the dispute between the Saudis and WWE, with some claiming they won’t go back. That atmosphere should make tonight’s RAW, followed by the upcoming UK tour, which includes a Smackdown (tape delayed) from Manchester, UK and a RAW from Glasgow, Scotland plus several house shows….really, really fun.

In much nicer news, in keeping with the season of light and the season of the Christchild, the independent wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters, provide funds to efforts benefiting those suffering from cancer, heart disease, natural disasters, veterans charities, local natural disaster cleanup/relief, other community efforts…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives.

Here’s 103 such events confirmed/held that I’m aware of thus far where indy promotions are holding/have held such events:

* The East Texas Food Bank and Main Event Pro Wrestling presented Brawl At The Brewery” on September 13, at True Vine Brewing Company, in Tyler, TX. Over 1,080 pounds of food was collected that will help provide about 900 meals for hungry East Texans this fall.

* Pro Wrestling King came to Benton Harbor, MI on September 14 as a fundraiser for local promoter Jeff Hill who also wrestled in Michigan as Hardcore Norm and raised $800 toward his growing medical expenses as a result of needing a heart transplant. Jeff Hill had his heart transplant surgery last Thursday morning. Readers, please keep him in your thoughts and prayers

*The Alabama Wrestling Alliance held the Steve Hicks Memorial show in Bayou Le Batre, AL on September 21 to raise funds for Kane’s Warrior Kids to help battle childhood cancer, raising $2,527 for the group.

* ELKMANIA held a show on September 21 in Beverly, MA to raise $427 for the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, MA.

* World League Wrestling returned to Richmond, MO on September 21, proceeds went to buy a service dog for a young girl.

* Planet Lucha presented Shares the Love on September 21, in Santa Maria, CA in a benefit show for Chelsee Fuerch, severely injured in a car accident and paralyzed. At least $1500 was raised for the family to help with medical and living expenses.

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fifth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on September 21 in Bay City, MI to benefit the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship, raising $4100 before a near capacity crowd.

* Crossfire Wrestling returned to the Merritton Community Centre in St. Catharines, ON on September 22 for FIRED UP. Partial proceeds went to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* Main Event World League presented Wrestling With Suicide at the Stark County Fairgrounds in Canton, OH on September 28 raising $2100 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

* Wrestling For Autism took place September 28 in Elk Grove, CA to benefit The Fly Brave Foundation featuring Rikishi and The Tonga Kid with $2400 raised.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling will hold their annual holiday shows to benefit The Gray Community Chest, with canned food items collected for the Gray Food Bank and new toys for the Johnia Berry Memorial Toy Drive on shows throughout the Holiday season beginning October 4 in Miller Family Fun Center in Hazard, KY, October 18 at Buckhorn High School in New Market, AL, October 25 at Owsley County High School in Booneville, KY.

* Amped Up Wrestling presented Wrestle Fest 2: Brawl til you Fall in Inglewood, CA on October 5 raising $4132.40 for the Joan and Harry A. Mier Center of Ability First.

* Pacific Pro Wrestling Canada presented “Fall For All” on October 5 in Abbottsford, BC; collecting 20 pounds of canned and non-perishable foods for the Archway Food Bank.

* Knockout Wrestling comes together for a fundraising event in support of West Volusia Cancer Ade Organization on October 6 in Deltona, FL, raising $1,500.

* Wrestling With Purpose‎ presented Raising the Roof: A Wrestling House Party on October 11 in Pembroke, NC raising $1,100 to benefit area coaches Jason and William Lloyd, who lost everything they owned along with their home to a fire.

* IWF Wrestling returned to Wayne, NJ on October 11 to benefit the Semper Fi Fund, which provides resources to critically ill and wounded military veterans, as well as collecting new, unwrapped toys for the USMCR’s Toys for Tots. The show raised $3,500 and 25 toys.

* Old Time Wrestling returned to Stockton University in Galloway, NJ on October 12 and raised funds to benefit the Student Veterans Organization, which provides dedicated services to all veterans attending the University ranging from financial aid, career services and peer counseling.

* IWE Pro Wrestling presented Wrestling for Alexis on October 12 in Gaston, SC as a benefit for “Goddess” Alexis (DuBose) Brooks, currently battling stage 4 colon cancer and raised $520.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presented its second annual cancer fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society on October 13 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL; featuring Alundra Blayze, raising $12,000 during October.

* IMPACT Wrestling and Ontario independent wrestler Cody Deaner frequently does charity work all year round, much of it for his adopted hometown of Oshawa, ON. This holiday season he’s doing fundraising for a local charitable organization called Community Living Oshawa/Clarington (CLOC), which offers opportunities for growth, inclusion and empowerment to people with developmental disabilities, and their families. He used Oshawa Generals Hockey Club tickets and autographed player cards which were raffled off on October 13, raising $595.

100% proceeds from all of his “Giv’er for Charity” merchandise sold at his wrestling and speaking events, all during his special fundraiser will be happening throughout October and November. For those who can’t make it out to an event in October/November, he has also set-up an online donation option through https://www.facebook.com/donate/677134639447612/677134652780944?sfns=mo (Canadian only)

* Knockout Wrestling presented Knockout Scares Cancer on October 19 at Via Entertainment, Leesburg, FL. The event featured wrestling, trick-or-treating, raffles, food and drink, and a lot more. The event raised $1500 toward medical costs of two students from Umatilla High with cancer.

* Pure Wrestling Association/Canada held their annual fundraiser on October 19 show to benefit the Hunter Costello Memorial FUN-dation in Goderich, ON, and raised $3000 toward an accessible playground and to defer pediatric health care costs.

* Dynamo Pro Wrestling/Glory Pro Wrestling was part of the annual Eat and Treat event on October 19 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield, MO, with Dynamo Pro Wrestling and Glory Pro Wrestling matches with $18,000 raised for Maryville University Kids Rock Cancer.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returned to Redlands, CA on October 19 at the Redlands Elks Lodge, raising $1500 for veterans programs ranging from adaptive therapy to homeless veterans.

* VxS Wrestling raised $830 at For Pete’s Sake, a cancer fundraiser on October 20 at the Knights of Columbus, Ridgefield Park, NJ.

*ACTION Wrestling returned to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on October 25 and raised at least $1,000 to benefit Promise Place, which exists to prevent domestic violence through awareness programs, educational training and providing safe environments for the victims and their families, utilizing legal advocacy, emergency shelters and transitional housing.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling presented a fundraiser for the Delaware chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on October 26 at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE, raising $150.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presented Hardcore Halloween on October 26 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI. Fans brought numerous dog and cat food and other supplies for local animal shelters.

* Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum held its second anniversary show on October 31 at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum, 1982 Tigertail Boulevard, Building, Dania Beach, FL. It continued its fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society as discussed above.

* Showcase Pro Wrestling will hold food drives at its three scheduled shows in November; in Showcase Pro Wrestling School, 126 Main Street, Woonsocket, RI (November 1), Taunton, MA (Taunton VFW, November 16), and Attleboro, MA (Attleboro Moose Lodge, November 30), collecting food for the Woonsocket food pantry at St. James Episcopal Church. For every item donated fans, will get an entry for a chance to win free tickets to an upcoming event.

* Primal Conflict Wrestling presented “A Night To Remember XIII” on November 2 in Harpers Ferry, WV. collecting canned and non-perishable foods at the show.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presented #VeteranSlam5 on Saturday November 2 in New Bedford, MA., raising $100 for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling held the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 1 on November 2 in Columbus, IN collecting $700 in cash, $500 in toys and $2400 in bikes for a total of $3600 for Cheer Fund 1.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite comes to Oak Lake Community Hall in Oak Lake, MB on November 7 at Virden Collegiate and benefit Oak Lake Day Care.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite comes to Yorkdale Central School at Yorkton, SK on November 8 to benefit the Yorkton Boys & Girls Club and the school football team.

* Capital Pro Wrestling returns to the Fledge, 1300 Eureka, Lansing, MI on November 9, featuring veterans, Tommy Vendetta and Aaron Orion. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to Soles4Vets, a charity that makes sure veterans across Michigan to have socks and shoes.

* UWC returns to Kelly’s Banquet Hall for our Annual Canned Food Drive to help those in need on November 9 at Kelly’s Bar Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ.

* Crown of Maine Wrestling returns to the Van Buren Community Center in Van Buren, Maine for “Feast or Fury” on November 9. Markus Burke, Wesley Pipes, Ricky Williams and more will all be making their CMW returns as well as some new debuts. Don’t miss the must see grudge match between Jacques Francais and RayRayC as the Crowned Jewel will be on the line as well as Jacques’ in ring CMW career. CMW will also be presenting the first ever Crown of Maine Coat Drive! Bring a donation and receive $1 off your ticket. Doors open at 6:00 pm/6:30 bell time. Tickets:Adults $10/Kids $5.

* NAWA Professional Wrestling holds its annual Canned Food Drive on November 9, at the Burke County Fair, 145 Bost Rd, Morganton, NC.

* MPWA Pro Wrestling returns on November 9 to The Mall of Monroe, 2121 N Monroe Street, Monroe, MI to raise funds for the Navarre Library Homeless Children Literacy Program. Tickets are: Front Row $20/Gen Admission $15. General Admission Family four pack $40.

* It’s Time To Fight Presents: Wrestling With ALS Trivia Night on November 15, at 5 PM 222 Queenston Road, Hamilton, ON in support of the ALS Society Of Canada.

* Total Aggression Pro Wrestling returns to Sautee-Nacoochee, GA for our annual fundraising event for Caring Hands Ministry Christmas dinner and toy giveaway!! Doors open at 6:30, Belltime is 7:30pm.. General Admission tickets are $10/Kids 6-12 $5/Kids under 5 a FREE.100% OF ALL PROCEEDS WILL GO TO CARING HANDS MINISTRY. In addition to the wrestling there will be a raffle for a TAPW cornhole board set and a $500 tattoo.

* Brew City Wrestling holds its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 16 at the Elks Lodge 400, 2301 Springdale Rd in Waukesha, WI.

* Slam Pro Wrestling on November 16 in Rocky Top, TN with a 7:30 pm bell time. Bring an unwrapped top and get in to the show for FREE.

* Crossroads Wrestling will do a fundraiser on November 16 at Sacred Heart School in Riverside, NJ for Kathie Fitzpatrick. Kathie is a long-time friend of the professional wrestling industry, especially to the local independent promotions and wrestlers. She has provided transportation, shelter, and support to talent at NO charge for 30+ years. Many of today’s top stars such as AJ Styles, Abyss, Bret Hart, and DDP have been helped by Kathie, prior to their success, at no charge. She also worked for ECW.

Unfortunately, Kathie and her Uncle have fallen into financial hardship. She singlehandedly cares for her Uncle in his final days with us, in addition to working two full-time jobs. CRW wants to give back to someone special who has devoted so much time and love to pro-wrestling.

* ELKMANIA will hold its annual show, ELKMANIA 7 on November 16, a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation, which provides veterans services, medical research and college scholarships.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite comes to Connaught Youth Centre in Prince George, BC on November 16 to benefit Prince George Cadets.

*Pro Wrestling Eclipse returns on November 17 (2:00 pm bell time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON. At the show. PWE will be collecting donations for the LIFE Project, a community group seeking warm clothing for the upcoming winter months. Most needed items are XXL men’s winter coats, XL woman’s winter coats and kids winter coats.

* Revolutionary Wrestling Alliance (RWA) returns to the Alnwick Community Center in Maryville, TN on November 17 for a wrestling show and food drive that will benefit The Lost Vets. All non perishable food items will be donated to The Lost Vets Foundation.

* Total Aggression Pro Wrestling returns to the world famous Landmark Arena in Cornelia, Georgia on November 18. General Admission $10. Kids 6-12 $5. 5-under are FREE. Partial proceeds will go to the Caring Hands Ministries, which provides assistance to those in the northeast Georgia mountains, including food, prescriptions, food, school clothes and supplies, coats and blankets.

* Delmarva Wrestling Digest will hold its 5th annual Toys for Tots Drive on November 20 at Arby’s, 700 N 6th St, Denton, MD…with The Briscoes.

* Canadian Wrestling’s Elite comes to Moccasin Square Gardens in Kamloops, BC on November 20 to benefit the Kamloops Rugby Club/Kamloops Cadets.

* Horror Slam Wrestling is asking for cash donations to be contributed to local church food pantries at their November 22 and December shows at B.V. Goodell VFW Post 552, Lincoln Park, MI.

* Xtreme Limit Wrestling will be holding a fundraiser on November 22 in Waukesha, WI to help the 42 families that were victimized by the horrible fires in September at a local apartment complex.

* Old Time Wrestling returns to Moose Lodge #548 in Lindenwold, NJ on Saturday, November 23 with a Toys for Tots collection.

* Uprise Pro Wrestling out of Hendersonville, NC will be doing a special event for the Toys For Tots WNC program on November 23 at the East Flat Rock National Guard Armory.

* Atlantic Pro Wrestling comes to the Newburyport Elks, 25 Low Street, Newburyport, MA for an annual Toy Drive show on November 23.

*True Pro Wrestling holds its annual Tilt-A-Whirl Toy Drive on November 23 (7:00 pm bell time) at the Salvation Army, 320 W 2nd Street, Berwick, PA It is that time again! Our annual Toy Drive show. Help kids in need by donating an unopened toy to save $5 per ticket.

* All Pro Wrestling/Food Bank of Northern Nevada present Headlock on Hunger at Reed High School, 1350 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV. Headlock on Hunger is a campaign and non-profit event that aims to raise awareness, and combat the hunger issue that is affecting the children of the Truckee Meadows. Throughout the fall, we will have a city wide food drive with dozens of locations where food donations can be made.

* All Pro Wrestling (APW) and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada (FBNN) team up to put a headlock on child hunger in the Truckee Meadows on November 23 at Reed High School, 1350 Baring Boulevard, Sparks, NV. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. Admission into this event is only $5 with all proceeds being donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Every ticket purchased will provide 15 meals for the less fortunate.

*Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling will again present “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 24 in Nanaimo, BC; collecting canned and non-perishable foods for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank.

* World’s Finest Wrestling will do a raffle where fans get a ticket for a WFW package with DVDs, T-shirts, stickers, in return for a donated food item at its November 30 and December 28 events in Connersville, IN.

* WrestleCade Weekend is a family-friendly convention that celebrates wrestling and sports entertainment from all eras from November 29-December 1 at the Benton Convention Center in WInston-Salem, NC. It is one of the largest 3-day events of its kind in the world, bringing in an estimated 31,000+ attendees since 2012. Proceeds from the event go to the Christmas Toy Drive to benefit The Salvation Army.

* Xtreme Mountain Wrestling Alliance presents Khori’s Show: A Benefit Show for Khori Overholt on November 30 at Ft. Craig Boys and Girls Club in Maryville, TN to raise funds for a heart transplant.

* Championship Wrestling From Ontario comes to the Germania Club, 863 King Street E, Hamilton, ON on November 30 for Hammering Cancer, to benefit the Canadian Cancer Society.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock on Hunger event on November 30 at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac, MI with ROH’s Beer City Bruiser Matt Winchester.

* Xtreme Intense Championship Wrestling presents Hardcore with a Heart, the promotion’s annual show to feed the hungry in Detroit, MI on December 1 at the Hot Rock Sports Bar, 24300 Hoover Road, in Warren, MI.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on November 30 for a special Toys for Tots Event.

* Crossfire Wrestling returns to the Merritton Community Centre, St. Catharines. ON on December 7 for the annual Jingle Bell Brawl. Partial proceeds will go to The Niagara Peninsula Foundation for Children.

* American Premier Wrestling presents BRAWL 50 on December 7 at the STEAM Academy 1718 Northside Drive East in Statesboro, GA, a fundraising dinner and wrestling show to benefit Toys for Tots.

* 3xwrestling will hold a Toy Drive for the American Legion Post 731 at their December 6 show at the American Legion Post 731, 1511 S Union Street, Des Moines, IA

* ACTION Wrestling returns to the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, GA on December 6 with a 7:30 pm bell time for their annual Toys for Tots show.

* Innovate Wrestling will be holding a toy drive at its December 7 show, location to be announced.

* Wrestling With Purpose presents Heart Of A Champion on Saturday December 7, at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC. Proceeds go to help the Robeson County Special Olympics.

* Elite Canadian Championship Wrestling returns to New Westminster, BC on December 7 for Wrestling With Hunger.

* Hamilton Pro Wrestling will again present Wreck the Halls at Dom Polski Hall, 4 Solidarnosc Place, Hamilton, ON on December 7, collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items for a local food drive as well as toys.

* Empire Wrestling Federation returns to San Bernardino, CA on December 7 at the VFW Post 8737, 2018 Foothill Boulevard for its annual Jingle SlamToy Drive show.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE.

*Total Wrestling Federation returns on December 7 to Amber’s Hall- Stockton, CA for a battlefield of live pro wrestling. See it live and bring a toy for us to take to Shriners Hospital in Sacramento for the holidays. $10 advance/online, $12 at the door, $8 for kids under.

* UWC Pro Wrestling will hold its 21st annual Toys for Tots show on December 7 at Kelly’s Bar Banquet Hall in Wrightstown, NJ.

* Pure Pro Wrestling will present Christmas Clash on December 7 in Flint, MI, working with the Catholic Charities to raise awareness, funds, and food for the North End Soup Kitchen and their efforts to feed the community.

*Wrestling With Purpose‎ presents Heart Of A Champion 2 on December 7 at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, Lumberton, NC to benefit the Robeson County Special Olympics, featuring CW Anderson and Jimmy Valiant.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will again hold the 16th annual HPW Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive show, part 2 on December 7 at their home at the 4-H Fairgrounds, Columbus, IN.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Miracle On Main Street” on December 13 at Globetrotters VFW in Addyston, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* House Of Bricks Pro Wrestling presents Clash For A Cure on Friday, December 13 benefitting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at VFW Post 2892 in Fairhaven MA.

* MCW Pro Wrestling/Future of Honor will hold its annual Toys for Tots show on December 14 at the MCW Arena 1000 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa, MD

* DWI Wrestling will hold a Toys for Tots fundraiser on December 14, at 1:30 pm.at the Rivercrest Community Development Rivercrest Clubhouse parking lot, 11560 Ramble Creek Drive, Riverview, FL

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the fourteenth year in a row as they present Cage of Death XXI on Saturday, December 14 at the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave, Voorhees Township, NJ.

* Battle On The Border Pro Wrestling presents “Christmas Chaos” on December 14 at VFW Post 7570 in Harrison, OH. Details to come on the charity to be benefited.

* Dropkick Depression presents To Infinity And Beyond on December 14 at the Knights of Columbus, 61 Pine St, Old Bridge, NJ with a 7:30 pm bell time. Main event: Terra Calaway vs Jeff Cannonball in Terra Calaway’s final match of her career. Dropkick Depression helps raise funds for worthy non-profit organizations bringing awareness to depression and suicide prevention.

*Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum presents its third annual Toy Drive on December 14 at The Casino at Dania Beach, FL.

* Dynamite Championship Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots collection at its December 14 show at the Marydel Fire Department in Marydel, DE.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling held its Christmas charity event, entitled Absolute Domination, on December 20 at Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, Kearneysville, WV to benefit Martinsdale Rescue Mission.

* Total Wrestling Federation returns on December 21 to Colonial Theatre in Sacramento in Stockton, CA for its annual show to collect toys for children at Shriner’s Hospitals.

* Northeast Wrestling returns to the NEW Arena, 40 Peck Road, Bethany, CT on December 21 for a special Toys for Tots Event with Brian Pillman Jr.

*Great Canadian Wrestling returns to Oshawa, ON on December 27 for Season’s Beatings to benefit Simcoe Hall Settlement House, collecting canned and non-perishable goods.

* Pro Wrestling Eclipse presents its Holiday show in Oshawa, ON on Friday, December 27 (2:00 pm bell time) at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON. The Eclipse Cup is one of the oldest awards in PWE tracing back to before PWE ever existed. Previous winner have included Joshua James, Tyler Tirva and most recently Jake Jones. This year, Pro Wrestling Eclipse will be in partnership with a local charity and will be accepting donations on their behalf. More details to follow shortly.

* DAWG Pro Wrestling will be holding a Toys for Tots and canned food collection at their December 28 show at MaxFit and Sports on 240 Delsea Drive in Glassboro, NJ.

Please email me your events, or message me at the PWBTS Facebook page. I want to start listing these events as soon as possible.

Until next time….