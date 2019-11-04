205 Live to Begin Airing Live from Full Sail

Beginning this Friday night, November 8th, 205 Live will air live from Full Sail University and exclusively on the WWE Network. The show will air at 10/9 Central, so it will still air after Smackdown goes off the air on Fox.

BREAKING NEWS: #205Live will be airing live from the @WWENXT Arena at Full Sail University THIS FRIDAY at 10|9c on @WWENetwork!

What will happen with the stars of #WWENXT and #205Live under the same roof?!https://t.co/Ct77wB8rR7

— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) November 4, 2019