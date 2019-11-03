wXw “Road to Broken Rules XIX: Gifhorn” Results – November 2, 2019 – Gifhorn, Germany

Nov 3, 2019 - by Michael Riba

1. Bobby Gunns defeated Lucky Kid

2. “Goldenboy” Santos and Tyler Colton defeated Levaniel and PRIS

3. Norman Harras defeated Daniel Sparks

4. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Avalanche (c) defeated Jay Skillet

5. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
Pretty Bastards (Maggot and Prince Ahura) (c) defeated Julian Pace and The Rotation

6. 3-Way-Dance
Skye Smitson defeated Little Miss Roxxyaund Killer Kelly

7. Alexander James defeated Jurn Simmons (via disqualification)

