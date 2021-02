Beyond Wrestling “Uncharted Territory” Results – October 31, 2019 – Worcester, Massachusetts

Dark Match

John Silver defeated Josh Briggs

—

1. Leyla Hirsch defeated Jody Threat

2. Thomas Santell defeated Wheeler Yuta

3. The Batiri (Obaryion and Kodama) and Harlow O’Hara defeated The Platinum Hunnies (Ava Everett and Angel Sinclair) and Anthony Greene

4. Team Tremendous (Dan Barry and Bill Carr) defeated The Bird and the Bee (Willow Nightingale and Solo Darling) (w/Officer Magnum and Rookie Cop McMurray)

5. Discovery Gauntlet Match

Tony Deppen vs. Nemesis (No Contest)

6. Discovery Gauntlet Match

Matt Makowski defeated Tony Deppen

7. Team Pazuzu (Chris Dickinson and Pinkie Sanchez) defeated Gaytanic Panic (Effy and Danhausen)

8. 100,000 Thumbtack Death Match

Nick Gage defeated Mance Warner