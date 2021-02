WWE NXT Live Event Results – October 31, 2019 – Orlando, Florida

1. Annual Women’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal

Shayna Baszler defeated Kayden Carter, Taynara, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Reha Ripley, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, MJ Jenkins, Vanessa Borne, Aliyah, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessi Kamea, Bianca Belair, and Catalina Garcia

2. Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory

3. Jordan Omogbehin (w/Malcolm Bivens) defeated Kona Reeves

4. The Outliers (Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss) (w/Robert Stone) defeated Denzel DeJournette and Nick Ogarelli

5. Xia Li defeated Taynara

6. Annual Men’s Halloween Costume Battle Royal

Bronson Reed defeated Marcel Barthel, Jeet Rama, Steve Cutler, Nick Ogarelli, Cezar Bononi, Mohammed Fahim, Chase Parker, Cal Bloom, Daniel Vidot, Dexter Lumis, Elliott Sexton, and Aleksandar