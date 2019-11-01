WWE issues statement on delayed departure from Saudi Arabia

WWE issued a statement regarding their travel woes from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, blaming several aircraft problems including mechanical issues.

The statement said that more than 175 Superstars, production crew, and employees boarded the Atlas Air flight 8185 to Buffalo but after the door closed, passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. The real story might not be the one that WWE is promoting as according to industry insiders, there was nothing wrong with the aircraft and it was more of permission for take-off due to a problem that no one seems to be wanting to talk about.

While a group of around 20 WWE Superstars arranged their own charter in order to make it back to the United States in time for the live Smackdown on FOX, that charter flight will also not make it back in time and will only land after the broadcast on FOX ends.

The remainder of WWE Superstars, staff and crew will depart on a charter set to take off Saudi Arabia later tonight. Everyone checked back in a hotel, with some Superstars voicing their frustration on Twitter for getting stuck in Saudi Arabia.