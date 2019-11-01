WWE Flying NXT Talent to Buffalo to Fill In for SmackDown Crew Stuck in Saudi Arabia

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports NXT talent is being flown to tonight’s WWE SmackDown. There is no word on which talents were flown to Buffalo nor is it a guarantee they will appear on the show. However, WWE did promise “additional surprises” for tonight’s SmackDown as a result of talent missing the event as they are stranded in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer goes on to report that those in Saudi Arabia are scheduled to fly home at around 8 p.m. ET.