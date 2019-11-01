Vickie on Eddie: “He loved Chris Benoit so much”

Recently on Wrestling With Reality, Hosts Jon Wanglund and “Rad” Rob Francois were joined by Former Smackdown GM Vickie Guerrero. Below are links to Wrestling With Reality for this episode in full.

Did you enjoy the stuff you did with Edge?

Absolutely, I love Adam so much. We have been good friends for so long. He is another person who took me under his week and taught me so much. He helped me learn wrestling moves so that I could use certain things at different times in the match for my character. I was honest with everyone and let them know I had no Experience doing these things and everyone was so kind to me and help guide me.

Who were some of Eddie’s favorite people to work with in the ring?

He loved Chris Benoit so much, Rey Mysterio , Chris Jericho, Dave Bautista, and this list goes on and on. When you put Mexican wrestlers and Japanese wrestlers together there matches are just breathtaking. It’s like watching them dance around each other. It’s so different that what you see in the states.

Vickie also discusses what is was like as a wrestlers spouse and her role as a single parent when she transitioned into a full time role as a performer in the WWE. Also, Vickie discusses her autobiography, her new podcast, and her surprise appearance at the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

