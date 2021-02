NJPW “Road to Power Struggle – Super Junior Tag League 2019 – Day 13” Results – November 1, 2019 – Osaka, Japan

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Yota Tsuji, Clark Connors, and TJP defeated Yuya Uemura, Tiger Mask IV, and Jyushin Thunder Liger

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated DOUKI, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Fredericks, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, and Jay White

4. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Tomoaki Honma, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi

5. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

Titan and Volador Jr. [8] defeated Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi [8]

6. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado [10] defeated Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay [8]

7. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

SHO and YOH [10] defeated Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo) [10]

Super Jr. Tag League 2019 Final Standings:

1. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado ———- 10

1. SHO and YOH ———————————- 10

3. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo ————– 10

4. Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay ————— 8

4. Titan and Volador Jr. ———————— 8

4. Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi ————- 8

7. Clark Connors and TJP ———————— 2

8. Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask IV —————- 0