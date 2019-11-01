Detailed AEW/WWE NXT Ratings Breakdown from Wednesday

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a segment-by-segment ratings breakdown of the Oct. 30 episodes of NXT and AEW. As previously reported, AEW drew 759,000 viewers while NXT drew 580,000 viewers. The World Series Game 7 drew 23 million fans.

The Observer notes “AEW was hurt badly with teenage girls and those under the age of 35, and skewed older as the drops over 35 were not that bad.”

For AEW Dynamite, the high point was 880,000 in the first segment. The low point was 701,000 for the Cody and Tony Schiavone car ride and Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds & John Silver & QT Marshall.

Hikaru Shida vs. Shanna lost 85,000 viewers. The end of Shida vs. Shanna and the angle with Ortiz & Santana and the Rock & Roll Express lost 60,000 viewers. The Cody car ride and Best Friends match lost 34,000 viewers. The Cody/Chris Jericho contract signing and beating of Dustin Rhodes gained 51,000 viewers. The Young Bucks & Kenny Omega vs. Jack Evans & Angelico & Kip Sabian lost 45,000 viewers. The end of that match plus the Jon Moxley/Librarians angle and Moxley promo gained 9,000 viewers. And the Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian tag title win over Pentagon Jr. & Fenix gained 55,000 viewers.

For NXT, no viewership was given for the opening match between Candice LeRae and Io Shirai. Finn Balor promo grew 30,000 viewers. Bronson Reed vs. Shane Thorne lost 62,000 viewers. The women’s tag title match gained 143,000 viewers. The War Games angle after the match lost 39,000 viewers. Grimes vs. Bate lost 163,000 viewers. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Riddle & Keith Lee lost 27,000 viewers.

The median NXT viewer was 54.1 years old. For AEW, it was 45.7 years old, up six years from the week before.