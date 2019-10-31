Video: JTG Shares Thoughts on the Jordan Myles Situation

Chris Featherstone shared:

I had the pleasure of interviewing JTG live on Monday evening following WWE Raw to discuss the Jordan Myles WWE situation.

TIMESTAMPS:

2:21 – Reviewing t-shirt tweet

4:03 – History of “black face”

7:40 – Jordan Myles’ “THEY” response

13:00 – JTG shares thoughts on Myles’ Jay Lethal tweet

16:41 – Did Jordan Myles approve the t-shirt design?

20:39 – Was Triple H completely unaware of the “black face” history?

22:26 – JTG on how Jordan Myles can spin these tweets and make it a huge WWE Raw storyline

23:18 – Ideas on a “New Nation” style stable with Jordan Myles; JTG interested in returning to WWE to be a part of it

25:17 – JTG on Jordan Myles protesting, Myles statement on “Baker Landon lied to my face!” tweet, tweet mentioning Hulk Hogan

28:30 – How Hulk Hogan can be used in storyline to help Jordan Myles

29:05 – JTG says Jordan Myles is “just hurt right now”

32:17 – Has WWE shown a pattern of black culture disrespect?

34:34 – Was Jordan Myles in the right in bringing up Jay Lethal?, more live questions answered

42:16 – JTG on how Jordan Myles can clear up this situation with WWE

43:15 – More live questions answered

45:08 – Does JTG ever regret Cryme Tyme?

46:56 – JTG gives insight to Jordan Myles, and how he can rebound from these series of tweets

47:43 – Chris and JTG discuss manager who can return to WWE to even further boost faction