Spoilers: 10/30/19 AEW Dark Match Taping Results
Matches taped last night at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia…
MJF joined Excalibur on commentary for the Dark tapings.
– Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Michael Nakazawa
– Allie & Sadie Gibbs defeated Mercedes Martinez & Big Swole
– Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt)
There was also a post-show segment where The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega teased AEW returning to Charleston.
source: Wrestlingobserver.com