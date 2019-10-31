Spoilers: 10/30/19 AEW Dark Match Taping Results

Matches taped last night at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia…

MJF joined Excalibur on commentary for the Dark tapings.

– Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard) defeated Michael Nakazawa

– Allie & Sadie Gibbs defeated Mercedes Martinez & Big Swole

– Joey Janela & Jimmy Havoc defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt)

There was also a post-show segment where The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega teased AEW returning to Charleston.

source: Wrestlingobserver.com