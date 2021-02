A HUGE match will take place on the November 7th IMPACT tapings in Melrose Ballroom in New York.

You do not want to miss your chance to see @TheSamiCallihan vs. @ShamrockKen in person!

Titanium Tickets: https://t.co/o9hHkkq1Ez

General Admission: https://t.co/TLayRQoeFL pic.twitter.com/6gqXgz9cPg

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 31, 2019