Brutal journey back home from Saudi for those on Smackdown brand

It’s going to suck for the WWE Superstars on the Smackdown brand as right after Crown Jewel, they have an approximate 20 hour journey back to Buffalo, New York for tomorrow’s live Smackdown on FOX.

With a chartered flight ready to take everyone home immediately following the conclusion of Crown Jewel, those who head to Smackdown will have a couple of hours to spare before lacing up the boots one more time for another two-hour live show.

Saudi pay-per-views are usually held on Fridays, allowing everyone some breathing space before heading to Raw and Smackdown but since Smackdown is now on Fridays, it was decided that this Crown Jewel should be held on Thursday so the majority of the roster could travel for the show.

Thankfully for everyone, it will be several more months before they have to go through this again!