10/31/19 WWE NXT UK Results

Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips are on commentary. Today’s main event is Dave Mastiff vs. Jordan Devlin.

1. Piper Niven and Rhea Ripley defeated Jazzy Gabert and Jinny

A vignette for A-Kid airs. His NXT UK in-ring debut is up next.

2. A-Kid defeated Kassius Ohno (via countout)

-After the match, Ohno beat down A-Kid before Tyler Bate makes the save.

An interview with Killer Kelly airs. She says she is finally cleared to compete, but apparently to have a match she has to pick a fight. She says that she is going to pick a fight and walks into the women’s locker room.

3. Joseph Conners defeated Roy Johnson

The NXT UK Women’s Champion, Kay Lee Ray, cuts a promo. She says everyone’s day is about to get better because she is here. She says Toni Storm is gone and she guesses we won’t be hearing from her anymore. She says it’s funny that Xia Brookside has had her name in her mouth. Ray says she has done more than Brookside ever has and will continue to stand in NXT UK as the champion.

Next week, an up close interview with Piper Niven will air.

Gallus cuts a promo outside of the arena. Mark Coffey said they made a statement last week and calls out Imperium. He says it is their kingdom and Imperium just lives in it. Joe Coffey says he is returning to the ring next week and he plans to claim more gold for Gallus.

Next week, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster will take on the Grizzled Young Veterans.

4. Jordan Devlin defeated Dave Mastiff

-Backstage, Alexander Wolfe is taking to Ilja Dragunov. He says Imperium could be really good for Dragunov’s career, and the alternative could be very bad. He tells Dragunov to make a decision and walks away as the show comes to a close.