WWE NXT Preview for Tonight – New Tag Team Match Announced

It was announced on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump that tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish face Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a non-title match.

It was also confirmed that Finn Balor will be live in the ring on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT episode:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tyler Bate

* Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish vs. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle in a non-title match

* Finn Balor appears live

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.