I’m told by a source inside WWE that Natalya & Lacey will be wearing full body suits like Sasha & Alexa in Abu Dhabi.

Source says WWE has been trying to have a women’s match in Saudi Arabia "since the first show."

As to why Nattie & Lacey: “They check every box.”#CrownJewel https://t.co/LK4o7GDMXc

— Tony Maglio (@TonyMaglio) October 30, 2019