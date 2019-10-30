Triple H & Stephanie congratulate Lacey Evans and Natalya
Incredible for both of these athletes, the entire @WWE women’s locker room, and all those who paved the way for this moment. Congratulations @LaceyEvansWWE and @natbynature, continue to show the world what you can do!!! https://t.co/yN2bWguHpo
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 30, 2019
I’m so proud of @LaceyEvansWWE, @NatbyNature and all the women who have paved the way for this groundbreaking moment, the first-ever women’s match in Saudi Arabia. It’s time to make history again! #WomensEvolution #CrownJewel @WWE https://t.co/Gr7EkWPUTW
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 30, 2019