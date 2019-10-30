The AEW tag team champions are…

Oct 30, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck
SCU defeated the Lucha Bros. to become the first ever AEW World Tag Team Champions tonight!
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to SCU’s @frankiekazarian_official and @ScorpioSky on becoming the FIRST #AEW World Tag Team Champions tonight in Charleston, WV #AEWDynamite #aewontnt
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT
Congratulations to SCU’s @frankiekazarian_official and @ScorpioSky on becoming the FIRST #AEW World Tag Team Champions tonight in Charleston, WV #AEWDynamite #aewontnt
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Oct 30, 2019 at 7:47pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website