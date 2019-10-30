Ric Flair Hints at Getting Physical at WWE Crown Jewel

During appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Ric Flair said that he’s been cleared to be in the ring and that he could get physical at WWE Crown Jewel tomorrow. Flair will lead a tema of five (including Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura) to battle a team led by Hulk Hogan (including Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Shorty G, Ali and Rusev).

He said: “I’ve been cleared, by the way Corey. That’s a secret, I’ve been cleared. I’ve got a medical release. So, never, ever forget who the dirtiest player in the game is, man. I’ll be equipped and ready, in the words of Pedro Morales, for any kind of action!“