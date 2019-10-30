Jericho/Cody contract signing and AEW Tag Team title tournament final tonight on Dynamite

The inaugural AEW World Tag Team champions will be crowned tonight on Dynamite on TNT as AEW heads to Charleston, West Virginia.

It will be The Lucha Bros taking on SCU with the winners taking the gold in the final match of the AEW World Tag Team title tournament. Hall of Famers Rock ‘N’ Roll Express will be on hand to present the titles to the winners.

Also set for tonight’s broadcast are Hangman Page vs Sammy Guevara, a six-man tag team match with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2, Moxley, Best Friends, Orange Cassidy in action, and the Full Gear contract signing between Chris Jericho and Cody.