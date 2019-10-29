Participants announced for the U.S. title #1 contender battle royal

WWE has announced the 20 participants who on Thursday will compete in a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the United States title.

The entrants, in alphabetical order, are: Akira Tozawa, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Brian Kendrick, Buddy Murphy, Cedric Alexander, Drake Maverick, Erick Rowan, Eric Young, Heath Slater, Humberto Carrillo, Luke Harper, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Sunil Singh, Titus O’Neil, Tony Nese, and Shelton Benjamin.

This battle royal will take place during the Kickoff show while the United States title match with the winner taking on AJ Styles will take place on the actual show.