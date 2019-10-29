Hogan and Flair hitch ride to Saudi on Lesnar’s private jet after hard landing in Iceland

The private jet that was carrying Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Jimmy Hart had a scary landing in Iceland on the way to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, leaving the plane unusable.

Hogan wrote on Twitter that the plane had a hard landing that damaged the brakes and melted the tires and they couldn’t continue their trip to Riyadh.

Thankfully, Hogan said that a “friend from Minnesota” landed at the same time and offered to take the three WWE Hall of Famers on his private jet instead.

PWInsider.com reported that the “friend from Minnesota” was none other than WWE champion Brock Lesnar, whose plane also landed in Iceland for refueling. Lesnar did not travel with the rest of the WWE crew as he was not at Raw and took his own private jet instead.