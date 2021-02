NJPW “Road to Power Struggle – Super Junior Tag League – Day 10” Results – October 28, 2019 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Karl Fredericks defeated Yota Tsuji

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated DOUKI, Taichi, Zack Sabre Jr., and Minoru Suzuki

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Gedo, Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, and Jay White defeated Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto

4. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado [8] defeated Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask IV [0]

5. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo) [10] defeated Clark Connors and TJP [0]

6. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

SHO and YOH [6] defeated Titan and Volador Jr. [6]

7. Super Junior Tag League 2019 Match

Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay [8] defeated Rocky Romero and Ryusuke Taguchi [8]

—

Super Junior Tag League 2019 Standings:

1. Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo ———- 10

2. Robbie Eagles and Will Ospreay ———– 8

2. Rocky Romero and Ryuszke Taguchi ——— 8

2. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado —— 8

5. SHO and YOH —————————— 6

5. Titan and Volador Jr. ——————– 6

7. Yuya Uemura and Tiger Mask IV ———— 0

7. Clark Connors and TJP ——————– 0