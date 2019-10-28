WWE RAW Report 10/28/19

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with the usual video package.

– We’re live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler Dio Maddin. They hype tonight’s show.

Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch

We go right to the stage and out comes Paige. She says she’s proud to play just a small part in the success of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors. Paige goes on and introduces Asuka and Kairi Sane. Paige marches to the ring with the champs. We get a look at how The Kabuki Warriors recently defeated Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Paige takes the mic and talks about how she introduced The Kabuki Warriors together 6 months ago. She goes over their individual highlights and says this could have back-fired but she’s so happy they gelled together and now stand in front of everyone as the champions. Asuka snatches the mic from Paige out of nowhere. Asuka says something in Japanese. Paige takes the mic back and says wait a second, it’s her time. Sane snatches the mic says something, then laughs. Paige goes for the mic but it ends up on the mat. Asuka spits her green mist in Paige’s face and she screams out for help. Fans boo. Trainers assist Paige as she screams for water, saying she can’t see. Fans boo the champs as they stand tall in the ring. Asuka comes to the floor and stares Paige down as a referee tries to hold her back. The music interrupts and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch hits the ring and tackles Sane, unloading on her with trikes. Lynch kicks Sane out of the ring as she rolls and fans chant for her. Lynch finally rushes to the floor and fights off Asuka and Sane at the same time. The numbers game catches up but Lynch still fights them off. Lynch tosses Asuka over the barrier into the crowd. Sane and Becky bring it in the ring now. Sane rolls to the floor as Lynch stands tall. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened as the bell rings. They go at it and Lynch takes it to the corner to beat Sane down. Sane fights off Becky butt hey end up on the floor. Sane brings it back in and unloads with strikes in the corner. More back and forth now until Sane takes control. Becky fights back and we get a bulldog in the middle of the ring. Lynch gets dropped for a 2 count. More back and forth between the two as Asuka watches from ringside. Lynch comes back and drops Sane with a kick to the chin for a close 2 count. Lynch works on the arm of Sane now.

Lynch goes for the Disarm Her but Sane fights her off. Sane ends up trying to play possum with a flying clothesline off the ring steps but Lynch knocks her out of the air. Lynch argue with Asuka now. Sane comes back and has words with Becky. Sane drops Lynch at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from thew break and Sane has Lynch grounded in the middle of the ring. Lynch breaks it. They trade strikes and Lynch unloads in the middle of the ring for a pop. Sane shuts her down for a pin attempt as Lynch kicks her. Lynch with more offense and a clothesline. Lynch keeps the offense going as fans cheer her on. Lynch with more offense in the corner and a Bexploder in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. They tangle some and Sane gets a submission locked in. Fans chant for Becky as it’s broken. Sane rolls her up for 2. Becky with a kick. Becky lifts Sane but Sane counters mid-move with a big DDT for a close 2 count.

Sane goes to the top for the elbow but Lynch cuts her off with strikes. Lynch climbs up but a headbutt knocks her upside down. Lynch breaks free and launches Sane to the mat. More back and forth now. Becky ends up dropping Asuka at ringside. She goes back into the ring but Sane drops her with a big back-fist for another close 2 count. Sane screams out in frustration as we get a replay. Lynch ends up pulling Sane into the Disarm Her out of nowhere for the win and the big pop from the crowd.

Winner: Becky Lynch

– After the match, we go to replays as Becky’s music hits. Lynch taunts Sane while she’s down as her music plays. Lynch kicks Sane a bit as Asuka comes to her aid. Lynch continues her celebration.

– We get a look at last week’s restaurant incident between Rusev and Bobby Lashley. Lana, Lashley and Rusev will be on King’s Court tonight.

– Still to come, Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre with Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan at ringside. Also, Erick Rowan vs. Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

R-Truth vs. Buddy Murphy

We go to the ring and out comes R-Truth rapping. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Charly Caruso is in the ring with R-Truth. She brings up Buddy Murphy and Truth says he’s not his buddy. Charly brings up the recent WWE 24/7 Title loss to Sunil Singh. Truth now has a pair of eyeglasses to make sure he has an extra set of eyes watching his back. Truth goes on with comedy like only he can, and says when he sees Ranjin Singh again, he will be the champion once again. The music interrupts and out comes Murphy.

Murphy says Truth is too focused on this title and not him, which is fine. Murphy says he’s Australia’s finest and after tonight Truth won’t forget him. He tosses the mic and we get the bell. They lock up and tangle in the middle of the ring. Murphy rocks Truth and unloads with stomps in the corner. Murphy keeps control until Truth rocks him with a right, and a few more. Truth turns it around but runs into a big boot in the corner. Truth counters another move and drops Murphy for a 2 count.

Truth rallies fans and looks to put Murphy away but can’t. They go back and forth again. The Singh Brothers and other Superstars run around the ring in circles as the WWE 24/7 Title chase continues. Truth makes it back into the ring at the 8 count but Murphy rocks him with a knee for the pin to win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

– After the match, the other Superstars run off to the back as Murphy’s music hits. He stands tall. Truth runs away for the 24/7 Title as we go to replays.

– Back from the break and we get another backstage promo from The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. They talk more about violence but they’re not telling everyone a lot about them so their victims won’t know what hit them when they hit.

– We go to the ring and out comes The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They hit the crowd to celebrate with fans on the way to the ring. They hit the ring with mics and fans do the “we want smoke!” chant. Ford and Dawkins talk about making their RAW debuts in the main event last week with Kevin Owens. Dawkins says anyone who wants to throw down with The Street Profits like The OC did, you’ve done messed up. Ford says they want all the smoke. Fans start the chant again. The music starts back up and they dance out of the ring and back through the crowd again.

– We see WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart walking backstage. Back to commercial.

Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre

Back from the break and we see three WWE Hall of Famers in the ring as “Real American” wraps up – Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart. The music interrupts and out comes Ricochet. Drew McIntyre is out next.

Ricochet nails a suicide dive and drops Drew at ringside as he makes his entrance. They come in as we get the bell. Ricochet with ore offense as leaps back out and takes Drew down on the floor again. Ricochet lands bad. They bring it back in but Drew catches Ricochet in mid-sringboard and drops him over the top rope. Ricochet falls to the floor and Drew follows, working him over. Drew launches Ricochet on the outside again. Drew with big chops to Ricochet as Flair looks on.

Drew brings it back in and focuses on Ricochet’s hurt ribs as the referee warns him. Hogan cheers Ricochet on as Drew keeps him down. Drew launches Ricochet across the ring once again. Ricochet tries to turn it around but Drew levels Ricochet and drops a Hogan-like leg drop. Drew and The Hulkster end up having words at ringside. Fans chant for Hogan. Drew comes back in and ties Ricochet up in an abdominal stretch. Drew with a big hip toss to keep control.

Drew continues to manhandle Ricochet and keep him grounded. Ricochet finally counters but springboards into Drew’s arms. He slides out but Drew nails a big back body drop. Drew dominates some more and taunts Hogan, laughing. Drew tosses Ricochet out to the floor and follows. Drew with big chops against the barrier. Ricochet fights back but Drew rocks him with a forearm. Drew lifts Ricochet high in the air and drops him over the top of the barrier. Hart tries to get Hogan to back off. Drew brings it back in the ring but runs into boots in the corner. Hogan tries to rally for Ricochet now.

Ricochet with shots into the corner as Hogan cheers him on. Drew rock Ricochet in mid-move for another 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew continue to beat Ricochet as Flair looks on smiling. Ricochet with a close 2 count out of nowhere. Drew turns it back around and goes to launch Ricochet but it’s blocked and Drew is sent face-first into the turnbuckles. Ricochet fights back and they tangle. Ricochet and Drew get up at the same time. Ricochet with a jawbreaker and a big kick, then a dropkick. More back and forth now. Ricochet with a big springboard moonsault for a close 2 count as Flair and Hogan look on.

Ricochet slides out of a finisher. More back and forth now. Drew with a big jumping elbow. Drew catapults Ricochet face-first into the mat but Ricochet still kicks out at 2. More back and forth between the two. Drew levels Ricochet with a big clothesline but somehow he kicks out. Drew ends upside down in the corner but he pulls himself up and launches Ricochet to the mat from the top. Drew charges with a Claymore Kick but Ricochet dropkicks him to the mat. Ricochet climbs to the top but i forced t land ton his feet and roll through. Randy Orton suddenly hits the ring out of nowhere and the Team Flair Captain drops Ricochet with a huge RKO outta nowhere.

Winner by DQ: Ricochet

– After the match, some fans boo but most chant for Orton. Orton is hyped up now as he greets Drew and they shake hands. Flair joins them as they toss Ricochet out of the ring, and taunt Hogan. Orton’s music hits again as Flair raises the arms of Orton and Drew. We go to replays one more time.

– Still to come, King’s Court may turn into Divorce Court. Also, Rowan vs. Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

– The OC stops Humberto Carrillo backstage and AJ Styles talks about how impressed he was with Humberto’s match against Seth Rollins last week. AJ goes on and says if Humberto wants to try his luck against a real champion, step in the ring with him tonight. The OC continues taunting Humberto as they walk off. Back to commercial.

The Viking Raiders vs. Rizzo and Bryan

We go to the ring and two enhancement talents wait in the ring. Rizzo and Bryan are announced as the Chicago Cubs. They’re wearing Cubs jerseys and uniforms, for boos from the crowd. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar, are out next for this non-title match.

Erik starts off and destroys both opponents. Ivar tags in for a big double team move. Ivar keeps control and launches himself at the other opponent. Erik come back in and slams Ivar on top of one of the opponents. The double team domination continues until Erik and Ivar hit the big Viking Experience move for the pin to win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, Erik and Ivar stand tall as we go to replays. They pose over their latest victims and raise the titles in the air.

– Still to come, Styles vs. Carrillo.

– Bobby Lashley and Lana are backstage. Lana doesn’t look happy. Lashley has his arm around her. Lawler says he will have his King’s Court soon. Back to commercial.

Sin Cara vs. Andrade

We go to the ring and out comes Andrade with Zelina Vega for a rematch from last week. Charly is backstage with Sin Cara, asking how he will even the odds that Vega beings at ringside. He introduces the masked Catalina and she’s fired up. We go to the arena and Catalina leaps on the apron first. Cara makes his entrance next. They called the masked woman Catalina but her name bar said Carolina.

The bell rings and Andrade gets sent out of the ring first. He comes right back and Cara gets dropped on the floor as Vega smiles and taunts. Andrade brings it back in the ring and drops Cara with a backbreaker for a 2 count. Andrade grounds Cara with a submission as Vega and Catalina look on from ringside.

More back and forth between the two. Andrade goes own on the outside. Cara leaps from the top and takes Andrade back down on the floor. They bring it back in and Cara with a big counter. Vega on the apron now to distract the referee as Cara goes for the pin. Catalina ends up bringing Vega down, countering and launching her into the barrier. This leads to Andrade getting the pin on Cara.

Winner: Andrade

– After the match, Vega and Andrade retreat up the ramp as Cara is with Catalina, who they keep calling different names. We go to replays and come back to Vega and Andrade smiling from the ramp.

– We see Natalya and Charlotte Flair backstage walking. Back to commercial.

Natalya and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics

Back from the break and out comes Natalya and Charlotte Flair as Mike Rome does the introductions. The IIconics are out next, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Flair and Peyton go at it. Flair unloads with chops. Natalya comes in for some quick double teaming and a 2 count. Kay comes in and turns it around, grounding Natalya and talking trash. Peyton comes back in and drops Natalya with a big kick for a 2 count. Peyton manhandles Natalya on the mat now. Flair ends up taking Royce out and sending her to the floor. Kay swings at Flair but misses. Natalya takes advantage of the distraction and applies a Sharpshooter to Kay. Royce tries to interfere but Flair intercepts her and takes her out. Kay taps to the Sharpshooter.

Winners: Natalya and Charlotte Flair

– After the match, Flair and Natalya hug and raise their arms as Natalya’s music hits.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with Seth Rollins. Rollins talks about accepting tonight’s Falls Count Anywhere match because he fights it’s what he does. Rollins goes on and says he knows Bray Wyatt will take it to another level on Thursday at Crown Jewel because he took it to another level when he burned down the Firefly Fun House. He goes on about Wyatt and The Fiend, but he’s ready for Crown Jewel.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins for this non-title Falls Count Anywhere match. Erick Rowan is out next marching to the ring.

The bell rings and Rollins immediately nails a dropkick. Back and forth for a few minutes. Rollins with a quick 1 count. Rollins sends Rowan to the floor but Rowan pulls him out and sends him into the barrier a few times, and again. Rowan launches Rollins face-first into the top of the barrier and then levels him with a big boot. Rowan with a 2 count on the floor.

Rowan chops Rollins with big strikes against the barrier. Rowan dumps Rollins over the barrier into the crowd as the fans cheer. Rowan beats Rollins through the crowd now, headbutting him and beating him up the stairs to the concessions area. The cameras follow the brawl into the main concourse as fans watch them continue. Rowan blocks a shot with a barricade divider. Rowan grabs Rollins and launches him over a table into a merchandise display. Rowan chokeslams Rollins through the table and covers him on top of it for a 2 count. We go to commercial with Rowan in control.

Back from the break and they’re back at the ring. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive on Rowan on the floor. Rollins runs for another dive but Rowan is still up. Rollins goes for a third dive but Rowan grabs him. Rollin counters and sends Rowan into the steel ring steps. Rollins launches Rowan into the steps again. Rollins goes for another dive but Rowan meets him at the ropes with half of the steps.

Rowan brings it in the ring and splashes Rollins in the corner. Rowan dropkicks Rollins out of the ring. Rowan runs around the ring and hits a crossbody on the floor for a 2 count. Fans chant “burn it down!” as Rowan keeps control on the floor. Rowan launches Rollins into the ring post for another close 2 count.

Rowan scoops Rollins on his shoulders and walks him up to the stage. Rollins fights free but Rowan clubs him to the floor on top of the stage. Rowan yells out about Rollins trying to embarrass him. Rowan takes apart the RAW announce table now. Rowan goes for the Iron Claw into the table but Rollins lands on top of the table on his feet. Rollins decks Rowan and hits a Stomp into the top of the table. Rollins stumbles off the table and covers but Rowan kicks out at 2.

Rollins stands on top of the announce table and leaps off to down below the stage, taking Rowan down with a crossbody for a pop. Rollins grabs a steel chair and continues to beat Rowan around, taking the fight into the backstage area now. Rowan launches Rollins into a bunch of steel poles, then into a pallet on the forks of a forklift. Rowan sends Rollins into a production case. Rowan grabs a production case and tosses it but Rollins moves. Rollins with a ladder into the gut and then over the back. Rollins comes right back and nails a Stomp into the ladder face-first. Rollins puts Rowan under the pallet on the forks. He finds someone who knows how to use the forklift and tells them to turn it on. Rollins drops the forks and the pallet onto Rowan, then stands on top of the pallet as the referee counts the pin.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins heads back to the arena while Rowan is still trapped under the pallet. Rollins stands on top of the announce table and raises the title as his music hits and the crowd pops.

– Still to come, Carrillo vs. Styles. Also, Lana and Rusev on King’s Court.

– We go back to Lana and Bobby Lashley. Lashley offers to go to the ring with Lana, but she says she needs to do this on her own. They kiss and we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get another promo from Aleister Black. Black talks about how madness is doing the same thing over and expecting a different outcome. His outcomes have been the same and he doesn’t want them to change. He goes on and says he will make sure his next opponent has an intimate relationship with fear, right before he takes their head off.

– We see what happened with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Dominick and Cain Velasquez on SmackDown.

– The announcers go over the WWE Crown Jewel card.

AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo

We go to the ring for this non-title match and out first comes The OC – WWE United States Champion AJ Styles with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Humberto Carrillo. Back and forth to start. Carrillo gets some offense in early on. AJ with big chops in the corner. Carrillo turns it around with strikes of his own. Carrillo goes to the top and leaps, taking AJ down for a quick 1 count. More offense from Carrillo and a close 2 count after a big kick to the head.

Carrillo rolls through a move and barely connects with a moonsault for another 2 count. More back and forth as they end up on the outside. AJ counters and drops Carrillo on the floor with a big DDT. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ has Carrillo grounded in the middle of the ring. AJ with kicks and some laughing. Carrillo has a kick caught, then misses a kick, but drops AJ with the third attempt for a pop. They tangle some more and Carrillo nails a dropkick. More back and forth. Carrillo goes to the top for a big missile dropkick. Carrillo goes on and hits the Aztec Press from the corner for another close 2 count.

Carrillo goes to the top but is forced to roll through as AJ dodges him. AJ comes right back and drops Carrillo in the middle of the ring with an inverted DDT for a 2 count. AJ goes to the apron for a Phenomenal Forearm but Carrillo hits the top rope to knock him down. Carrillo goes to the top and hits another moonsault for a close 2 count. Carrillo can’t believe it. Gallows and Anderson are getting riled up at ringside.

AJ dumps Carrillo to the apron but he comes off the second rope. AJ knocks Carrillo out of the air with a shot to the gut and Carrillo hits his knee, landing bad on the leg. AJ immediately applies the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring and Carrillo quickly taps out.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, The OC stands tall as their music hits. They talk things over at ringside and AJ re-enters the ring to shake hands with AJ. AJ disrespects Carrillo instead. Humberto doesn’t appreciate that and he drops AJ with a right hand. AJ comes back and decks Carrillo, then drops him with a Styles Clash. The OC surrounds Carrillo in the ring now but the music hits and out comes The Street Profits. They unload on Gallows and Anderson, clearing the ring. The Street Profits help Carrillo to his feet as their music hits. The OC talks trash as the two sides stare at each other from the ring and the floor.

– We get a video package showing the recent happenings between Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley. We go back to commercial.

– Back from a break and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is in the ring for another edition of King’s Court. They’re using the red ring cover and King has both of his royal chairs. Lawler brings Rusev out first and he gets some cheers. Lana is out next and she gets some boos.

Lawler thanks everyone for being here. Lawler says Rusev still wears his wedding band because he hopes they can reconcile their differences and get back together. Lana didn’t want to come out here and air their dirty laundry or embarrass Rusev, but the truth is every day she has to deal with the WWE Universe saying things about her and bullying her. So Lana will now tell everyone the truth. Fans boo her. And the truth is… a “Rusev Day!” chant starts up now. Lana tells them to shut up and listen if they want to know the truth. The boos continue.

Lana says the truth is, their marriage was only about what Rusev wanted and all Rusev wanted from her was sex. Rusev asks if we can blame her. Lana says Rusev wanted sex in the morning, afternoon, all the time, any place, in the arena, the doctor’s office, at WrestleMania, you name it. She calls Rusev a sex addict and fans cheer him on. Lana goes on and says it was never about Rusev wanting and loving her, it was only about him wanting to put a baby inside of her. Fans pop for Rusev again. Lana says Rusev knew more about her monthly cycle than she did. All he ever wanted was a little Machka-brat running around crushing, she says. Lana goes on about how she’s more focused on her career, and she couldn’t model if she had stretch marks. She makes money by being ravishing, not by being Mama Rusev.

Lawler asks if she expects us to believe that what happened with Lashley was because Rusev wanted a baby. No. Lana says Rusev cheated on her. Rusev is shocked, this never happened. Lana says Lashley told her Rusev cheated. Rusev is upset now, saying Lashley is just talking shit and lying. The music hits and out comes Lashley in his gear. Rusev readies for a fight. Lashley goes to enter the ring but Rusev kicks him in the head and starts brawling at ringside. Rusev sends Lashley into the ring post and the apron as a big “Rusev Day!” chant starts up. Rusev sends Lashley into the steps and brings him into the ring for more of a beating. Lashley turns it around in the corner and fans boo. Lashley drops Rusev and Lana is all smiles now.

Lashley waits for Rusev to get up. Lashley charges for a Spear but Rusev kicks him and nails a big slam. Rusev takes off his wedding band and holds it up as fans cheer. Rusev yells at Lana, asking if this is what she wants. He goes back to Lashley and says he can have her if he wants her. Rusev shoves the ring down Lashley’s mouth and keeps beating on him. Lana comes in with several kendo stick shots to the back but Rusev keeps beating on Lashley at the same time. Rusev grabs the kendo stick, asks Lana why she’s doing this and says he still loves her. Lashley takes advantage from behind with a low blow. Rusev stumbles around and Lashley kicks him below the belt again, dropping him. Fans boo as Lashley beats on Rusev now. Lashley and Lana start kissing and groping each other while standing right over Rusev. RAW goes off the air with Rusev selling the low blows as Lana and Lashley kiss above him.

