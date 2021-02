THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD!

THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST!

The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough.#ForTheCulture

— Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019