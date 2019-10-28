Jay Lethal Suffers Broken Arm at ROH Honor United Event

Oct 28, 2019 - by James Walsh

According to PWInsider, Jay Lethal suffered a broken arm during his match with PCO at ROH Honor United in Bolton. The injury reportedly occurred at the end of the match with Lethal shifting his weight and PCO coming down on his arm.

It is unknown how long Lethal will be out of action. ROH set up a match putting Lethal and Jonathan Gresham against The Briscoes for Final Battle. The match was not officially announced, but the challenge was issued and accepted during the tour.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Renee Michelle

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal