Major spoiler from tonight’s Impact taping

Sami Callihan is the new Impact World champion following tonight’s tapings.

Callihan faced Brian Cage in a steel cage match during the tapings in Windsor, Ontario Canada. The ending had Callihan cut off Cage and deliver a piledriver off the middle rope, pinning him to win the title. This follows their match from Bound For Glory this past Sunday where Cage successfully retained the title against Callihan.

After the match, Tessa Blanchard came out and stared down Callihan, making it clear she wanted a title shot in the future. The two faced each other in the main event of Slammiversary back in July, with Callihan scoring the win.

Brian Cage held the Impact title for 180 days, defeating Johnny Impact back on April 28 at Impact’s Rebellion PPV.