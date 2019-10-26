CM Punk Breaks Down Wrestling Scenes in Movies

Oct 26, 2019 - by James Walsh

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk appeared in a new GQ Sports video where he breaks down wrestling scenes in movies, including The Wrestler, Ready to Rumble, and Nacho Libre. You can check out that video below. 

CM Punk noted during one breakdown sequence of The Wrestler, “To communicate, the easiest way to do it is just whisper sweet nothings into each other’s ears, or talk as loudly as you can so people in the cheap seats can hear you, such as John Cena.” 

