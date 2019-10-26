Becky Lynch Gives Inspirational Words at ESPNW Awards

As previously reported, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch was not on TV this week. Instead, she made an appearance at the espnW Women’s + Sports Summit. During the event, Becky Lynch spoke to ESPN about self-confidence and not doubting yourself. She stated the following after her panel at the event:

“When we’re young, we spend so much time doubting ourselves, telling ourselves the story about why we’re not good enough, why we’re wrong, why somebody else is right. Never have I uttered the words, ‘I wish I didn’t trust my gut.’ Never said that, and I don’t know anybody who has ever said that. We know what we’re meant to do. Trust yourself.”