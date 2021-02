WWE NXT Live Event Results – October 24, 2019 – Dade City, Florida

1. Angel Garza defeated Chase Parker

2. Santana Garrett and Xia Li defeated Catalina Garcia and MJ Jenkins

3. Dexter Lumis defeated Mofahim

4. Kona Reeves defeated Boa

5. Mansoor defeated Arturo Ruas

6. Mia Yim defeated Taynara

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake) defeated Denzel DeJournette, Jordan Omogbehin, and Tehuti Miles

8. Kayden Carter defeated Jessi Kamea

9. Matt Riddle defeated Austin Theory