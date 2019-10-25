WWE SmackDown Report 10/25/19

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens up with the usual intro video package.

– We’re live from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri as the fireworks go off. Michael Cole welcomes us to FS1, for tonight only. He’s joined by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring for another must see edition of MizTV as The Miz welcomes us. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is standing with King Baron Corbin, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, who is not a member of Team Flair at Crown Jewel. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan stands with Team Hogan members – Captain Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G. Miz says this is the most prestigious episode of MizTV, and then introduces The Nature Boy and The Hulkster. Miz introduces their teammates for Crown Jewel next, and mentions the ones who aren’t here tonight because they’re on the RAW roster.

Hogan addresses Flair and says he’s put together the greatest Hulkamania team of all-time, so all he has is one question for Flair – what ya gonna do when Team Hogan destroys you? Flair makes it clear there’s no love lost between he and Hogan. Flair says now Hogan has The Big Dog with him, oh no. Flair talks up his Captain, Randy Orton. He goes on about adding Drew McIntyre to the team and says when they get to Saudi Arabia, it’ll be just like Hogan after one more match with Flair – he’s going down. Flair says the same goes for Reigns, he’s tired of looking at Reigns. Hogan says Flair should check the history books because he’s never beat Hogan, and that won’t change. Hogan goes on talking up his team members.

Sami ends up interrupting and making fun of Shorty G for his height, and saying he will never be half the man that Nakamura is. Shorty fires back about embracing who he is and how important that is these days. He’s not backing down. Ali says G doesn’t gave to listen to a guy like Sami, he doesn’t even compete anymore, and he’s just a mouthpiece now, which is ironic because of how bad his breath stinks. Corbin cuts Ali off and reminds everyone he’s a king. Corbin says he will take Team Flair to victory. Corbin goes on and says Reigns will do what he always do – let everyone down. Corbin says Reigns is a former champion but this s his kingdom now – the people bow to him, and Reigns will bow to them. Corbin says fans don’t need a hero, they need a ruler and he will rule with an iron fist. Reigns tells him to shut up and fans pop. Reigns says he’s not a king. Reigns says the crown is stupid, so is the scepter, the cape and everything else about it. Reigns goes on and says Corbin is a problem, and the only way to fix that is punch him in the mouth.

Gable also wants in on punching in the mouths of the other team. Team Hogan gets hyped up but The Hulkster calms them. Hogan proposes a 3 vs. 3 match. Sami says they appreciate it but they’re not taking the offer, they will not do it on Team Hogan’s time, but they will think about it. Team Flair exits the ring but Hogan proposes the main event for tonight – Reigns, G and Ali vs. Corbin, Nakamura and Zayn. Hogan picks on Zayn and the crowd pops. Sami says they’re on for the match but Hogan didn’t read the fine print or get the memo – Sami tweaked his neck on the flight over and as a result, he is on the “do not touch” list. Sami says there is someone in the back he’s close with, who has been waiting for an opportunity for months. Sami introduces his special replacement and out comes Cesaro. Cesaro greets Team Flair and puts in his mouthpiece.

Cesaro heads to the ring for a fight and Reigns meets him at ringside. A brawl breaks out between the two teams. G leaps off the apron to take down Nakamura. Reigns launches Corbin into the barrier. Ali runs the ropes for a suicide dive to Cesaro. Team Flair returns to the ring to stand tall as “Real American” starts up. Team Flair looks on from the bottom of the ramp.

– We go to the announcers and they hype tonight’s show. Still to come, Lesnar and Velasquez face off. Also, the Firefly Fun House returns.

– We see The New Day backstage walking. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE touts 50 million YouTube subscribers.

The New Day vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring and out first comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Big E. Graves acknowledges that Xavier Woods isn’t here due to his Achilles injury. Robert Roode is out first for his team. Dolph Ziggler is out next and they head to the ring together.

Ziggler starts off with Kofi and they go at it. Ziggler drops Kofi first but Kofi turns it around with a back elbow and a big kick. Roode ends up crotching Kofi on the top while Ziggler follows up with a superkick to the floor. We go to commercial with Roode and Ziggler in control.

Back from the break and Big E launches Ziggler overhead a few times. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E sends Roode off the apron to the floor. Ziggler goes for a Zig Zag but it’s blocked. Big E drops Ziggler again and keeps control. Kofi ends up coming in and Big E launches him out of the ring onto Ziggler. Roode runs in with a Spinebuster to Big E. We see The B Team backstage watching the match. Kofi ends up decking Roode but Ziggler takes advantage of the distraction to roll him up for the pin.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival attack The New Day. Roode and Ziggler hep them until Heavy Machinery runs down next to make the save as the brawl continues. Heavy Machinery and The New Day end up clearing the ring and standing tall. We see The Lucha House Party backstage watching.

– The announcers hype tonight’s show.

– We see Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick backstage talking. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package for Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Regarding the brawl between the two at the WWE Performance Center, Graves says Fury will be 100% for next Thursday.

Lacey Evans vs. Camron Connors

We go to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans. Enhancement talent Camron Connors waits in the ring.

Evans takes the mic and says she thinks too highly of herself as an athlete and a person to compete in the ring with this nasty thing. Evans mocks the girl some more and says she’s about to turn her back and walk out of the ring. Evans goes on ripping the crowd and says they don’t deserve to watch her compete. Evans tells the referee to start the match. She drops the mic and walks down the steel steps, exiting the ring as fans boo.

The referee counts as Evans walks around the ring and waves. Evans walks up the ramp now as Camron starts celebrating in the ring. Evans runs back into the ring right before the 10 count and immediately drops Camron with the Woman’s Right for the pin to win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans’ music hits as she exits. We go to replays.

– The announcers talk about the women’s division and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Cole speaks with #1 contender Nikki Cross, who is backstage. Cross is just excited and almost nervous to be here. She’s confident about facing Bayley and her opponent tonight, Mandy Rose.

– Still to come, the Firefly Fun House returns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us how “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt had his Firefly Fun House burned down by WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins a few weeks back. Graves says he’s learned Wyatt spent the past few weeks re-building the Fun House but unfortunately not everyone made it out of the fire. The music hits and we cut to the Fun House. There’s a funeral. Wyatt is there with his puppets. They’re all mourning the loss of Ramblin’ Rabbit, who didn’t make it. They all say not-so-kind words about Rabbit. Wyatt says Rabbit’s mother said he always wanted an open casket. Wyatt opens the small casket and pulls out a bloody, gory Ramblin’ Rabbit. Wyatt never told him how much he loved him. He says, “goodnight sweet prince” and kisses him. Rabbit starts making noises and then he’s alive. Wyatt says, “Yowie! Wowie! It worked!” Rabbit doesn’t want to go back there. Wyatt says he’s safe there. Mercy The Buzzard suddenly eats Rabbit. “Oh, Mercy!,” Wyatt says. “That’s all we have for you today! See you at Crown Jewel!” That’s it for the segment.

– The announcers hype the Crown Jewel card.

Drew Gulak vs. Kalisto

We go to the ring and Drew Gulak is waiting. The Lucha House Party is out next – Kalisto with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik. We get a pre-recorded backstage promo with LHP talking about how they’re excited to be on the blue brand now.

Gulak takes the mic after the bell and re-introduces himself. Fans boo. Gulak mentions being a former Cruiserweight Champion and is bringing back his original Power Point Presentation now. He starts showing us his slides for Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury at WWE Crown Jewel, taking shots at Strowman. Kalisto shuts Gulak up with a dropkick out of nowhere. They go at it and Kalisto kicks Gulak in the face and takes him down with scissors. More back and forth. Kalisto unloads on Gulak but gets caught and slammed on the back of his head. Gulak keeps control and works Kalisto over now. The music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman marching down the ring for a piece of Gulak, for the second week in a row.

Kalisto takes advantage of Gulak being distracted and hits him with the Salida del Sol. Kalisto covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Kalisto

– After the match, Strowman enters the ring and hits the big running powerslam to Gulak for a pop. Strowman ends up hitting a second powerslam, then takes the mic. Strowman says this is what happens when you disrespect him, but at least Gulak deserves to be in the ring, unlike Tyson Fury. Strowman says that’s why he’s going to send Fury back where he belongs at Crown Jewel, when he gets these hands. Strowman drops the mic and walks off to the back.

– Still to come, our big six-man main event.

– We see Daniel Bryan walking backstage for an interview with Cole. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Daniel Bryan to a big pop. Michael Cole waits in the ring with a mic.

Cole asks about some of Bryan’s recent injustices, including Erick Rowan turning on him. But the WWE Draft is a clean start for some. Cole brings up how the “Yes!” chants started up last week, but says Bryan was reluctant to join in. Cole asks if the Yes Movement is back. A “Yes!” chant breaks out in the crowd now. Bryan thinks about things for a second but the music hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with Sami Zayn.

Zayn speaks from the stage and says Nakamura holds no ill feelings for Bryan pinning him in the ring last week, they actually thought it was impressive. Sami calls Cole’s question about the Yes Movement is stupid. Sami shows us video from last November where Bryan declared the Yes Movement dead, and said The New Daniel Bryan was here now. Sami says that footage breaks his heart a little. Sami goes on as he and Nakamura enter the ring now. Sami says Bryan is too good for these people but he does have a lot in common with he and Nakamura.

Sami goes on about being vegan and the ocean, which he and Nakamura can relate to. Sami says what connects the three of them even more is what they can do in the ring – they are artists. Sami says Bryan’s career is at a crossroads and he can go two ways – backwards and revive the Yes Movement, or move forward and join them. Sami says they can take Bryan’s career to new heights and make the world a better place, make his life better than the fans ever could. Sami asks if Bryan wants to move backward with the fans, or forward with them. Fans boo. Sami offers his hand for a shake but a “no!” chant starts. Bryan thinks it over and looks at his own hand. Bryan takes his time and looks to the crowd for advice. Bryan just walks through Nakamura and Zayn, exiting the ring. Bryan marches up the ramp as his music hits. He stops and thinks on the ramp, then keeps walking to the back.

– Still to come, Cain and Lesnar face off. We see Team Hogan backstage warming up. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart has also been with them tonight.

– Cole leads us to a video on WWE’s Breast Cancer Awareness campaign with Susan G. Komen. The video features a WWE employee named Holly, who is also a survivor.

Nikki Cross vs. Mandy Rose

Back from the break and Mandy Rose is out with Sonya Deville. We see Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley sitting at ringside for commentary. Nikki Cross is out next.

The bell rings and Rose drops Cross with a right and unloads on her into the corner. Rose drops Cross and shows off some for a pop. Cross tries to fight back and mount offense as fans rally for her. Rose rocks her again and turns it back around. Rose takes Cross down and keeps her grounded now.

Rose catches Cross and hits a big fall-away slam for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rose can’t believe it and has words with the referee. Rose tosses Cross out of the ring in front of Deville. Rose distracts the referee and Deville rocks Cross with a big right hand. Bayley and Banks look on. Rose brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count.

Cross looks to turn it around now as fans cheer her on. Cross with clotheslines and a splash in the corner. Cross with a bulldog out of the corner for a pop. Cross gets fans riled up as she goes to the top. Rose gets up but Cross hits the crossbody for a 2 count. Cross swings at Deville through the ropes but misses. Cross fights off a roll-up from behind. Deville with more interference from the apron. Rose almost puts her away off the interference but Cross keeps fighting. Cross hits her swinging neckbreaker out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Nikki Cross

– After the match, Cross celebrates as her music hits. We go to replays. Cross taunts Bayley and Banks through the ropes. They stand up and Bayley smirks at her with the title on her shoulder.

– We see Team Flair backstage warming up.

– We see Rey Mysterio and Cain Velasquez walking in the back. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cole talks about Riyadh Season in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and how WWE Crown Jewel will be a part of it. We get a video package on WWE in Saudi Arabia.

– We go to the ring and out comes Cain Velasquez and Rey Mysterio.

Rey takes the mic and gives a shout-out to Kansas. Rey talks about how his son Dominick was attacked three weeks ago. It showed him that his son is as tough as he comes and there’s no doubt in mind that his son is a Mysterio now. Rey says no one can be strong enough to take the type of beating WWE Champion Brock Lesnar gave him. Rey says that was the worst day of his life because he was helpless and had to watch his own blood suffer. Rey says Dominick is doing better, little by little, and he knows it’s because of everyone’s support. He wanted Rey to thank all of the fans, and he does. Rey goes on and says Dominick feels that no one, even Lesnar, will stop him from living his dream in the ring. Now about Lesnar, that’s a different story. Rey says for too damn long Brock has done whatever he wanted, when he wanted. Rey says it’s time for Brock to pay for what he did to Dominick. Rey says at Crown Jewel, Cain is going to drop him once again and put a scar on the other side of his face this time. Cain and fans cheer Rey on. Rey calls Lesnar to the ring for the face off.

Lesnar and Paul Heyman appear on the big screen. Heyman calls Cain a thug and a hired assassin. Heyman goes on and says his client has other things to do tonight than go face to face with Cain. Fans boo. Heyman tells them not to boo, and the boos get louder. Heyman asks if we can guess what Lesnar has been doing tonight. Heyman speaks some Spanish and Lesnar laughs. Heyman asks if they can guess where Lesnar has been instead. Rey calls them to the ring. Heyman asks if they can guess who, if not where or what. Heyman asks Lesnar to give us a spoiler instead. Lesnar grabs Dominick from the ground at his feet, holding him up by his head. Rey and Cain exit the ring and head to the back as Lesnar laughs. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rey and Cain are in a trainer’s room with Dominick. Lesnar runs in and attacks with a trash can, hitting all three of them and a trainer. Lesnar with a trash can shot and more strikes to Cain while he’s down. Lesnar launches Rey onto a table with a F5. Lesnar grabs Cain and launches him on top of Dominick with a F5. Lesnar walks off.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us what just happened with Lesnar.

Roman Reigns, Shorty G and Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, King Baron Corbin and Cesaro

We to to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair as his music hits. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next with Sami Zayn. Cesaro is out next. King Baron Corbin is out last for their team. He joins the others on Team Flair and they all head to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. “Real American” hits next as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart are out. Shorty G joins them next. Out next comes Ali, followed by Team Captain Roman Reigns. Reigns stops on the stage and punches the ground as the pyro goes off. Team Hogan heads to the ring together as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cain Velasquez is backstage yelling at the camera. He yells some more at Brock Lesnar, in Spanish, to end the segment. We go back to the ring and the bell rings. A brawl breaks out and everyone goes to the floor. Corbin and Reigns bring it back in with Corbin in control. Corbin mounts Reigns in the corner with right hands. Reigns turns it around with rights of his own. Reigns ends up hitting a big boot and a Samoan Drop for a 2 count on Corbin.

Reigns keeps control until Nakamura comes in off the tag. Reigns drops Nakamura and then hits a Drive By. Reigns takes Nakamura into the corner and Shorty G tags in. G works on the arm of Nakamura and grounds him. Ali comes in and works over Nakamura next, covering for a 2 count. Nakamura turns it around and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro stomps on Ali and keeps him down. Cesaro unloads on Ali and hits a Gutwrench suplex. Cesaro continues to dominate Ali. Ali counters with an enziguri and a rolling modified X Factor for a 2 count. Sami ends up distracting the referee. Ali rocks Nakamura but Cesaro sends Ali to the floor. Corbin comes in and levels Ali on the floor. Corbin and Sami celebrate on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin has Ali down in the ring. The heels take turns keeping Ali down. G gets knocked off the apron to the floor. Cesaro comes back in and Ali looks to finally turns it around. Cesaro looks for a power move but Ali counters and hits a big DDT. Team Hogan and fans start to rally for Ali now. Corbin runs over and launches Reigns into the barrier, right in front of Hogan. Corbin yells at Hogan and runs back to his side. Corbin tags in as Ali has no one on the apron to tag to.

Ali nails an enziguri to drop Corbin. G tags in and comes off the top on >Corbin. G drops Nakamura off the apron and unloads on Corbin now. G with knees. Nakamura runs in but G drops him with an Exploder suplex. G launches himself at Corbin twice, hitting a swinging neckbreaker. G with a big moonsault for a close 2 count on Corbin. G goes on and launches Cesaro as he runs in. G with the anke lock on Corbin now. Nakamura runs in and drops G with a running knee to the face. Corbin recovers and takes Gabble to the top, working him over. Nakamura tags in.

Nakamura and Corbin go to the corner for a double suplex on G as they climb up. G fights them off and nails a double missile dropkick for a big pop. Reigns reaches for the tag as fans pop. Reigns finally gets it and he unload son Cesaro as he also tags in. Cesaro blocks a big clothesline but Reigns ends up overpowering with a sitdown powerbomb. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Reigns plays to the crowd for more pops. Reigns goes for the Superman Punch but Cesaro blocks in mid-air. Cesaro with the Cesaro Swing on Reigns now.

Cesaro goes right into the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Reigns powers up but Cesaro drags him back. Ali breaks the Sharpshooter with a kick to the face. Corbin catches Ali with Deep Six. G runs in and dropkicks Corbin over the top to the floor. Nakamura with a big Exploder on G from behind. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Nakamura. Fans pop as Reigns waits for Cesaro to get up. Reigns goes for a Spear but Cesaro kicks him. Cesaro with a huge uppercut to Reigns for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Reigns blocks the Neutralizer. They tangle and Reigns knocks Cesaro from mid-air with a Superman Punch. Reigns follows up with a Spear. Ali is back to the apron now. Reigns tags him in. Ali goes to the top. Reigns knocks Corbin off the apron as Ali hits the big 054 for the pin on Cesaro to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns, Ali and Shorty G

– After the match, the winners stand tall as the music hits. Hogan and Hart enter the ring to join the celebration as “Real American” hits. SmackDown goes off the air as Team Hogan celebrates.

