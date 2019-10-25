Jake Hager steps back in the cage tonight at Bellator 231

Jake Hager will be stepping back in the cage tonight for Bellator 231 which will air live on Paramount.

The AEW star, who recently returned to professional wrestling after a stint in WWE as Jack Swagger, will be having his third professional mixed martial arts fight against Anthony Garrett.

Hager is currently undefeated with a 2-0 record and Garrett has a record of 4-2 with his last fight being a loss. Hager weighed in at 249lbs while his opponent came in at 265lbs. For his last fight, R-Truth came down the aisle with Hager to sing his entrance song but this time around, Hager will be accompanied by Ortiz, Santana, and Samy Guevara, his Inner Circle team mates.

The heavyweight fight will open the main card starting at 9PM ET.