CM Punk has advised AEW to stop focusing on WWE so much in promos

Oct 25, 2019 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with screenrant.com, CM Punk commented on the AEW vs. WWE battle and offered some advice for AEW:

“I think AEW needs to focus on themselves and stop talking about WWE. Cody and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, all those guys have something great going on. I just think it lessens and cheapens what they are doing when they constantly attack WWE.

There hasn’t been an alternative to WWE in so very long, and I think they do a disservice to themselveswhen they’re trying to be the alternative but constantly bring up WWE. But I understand, when people ask you the questionsduring the interviews you have to answer them.

But that’s just part of life. You have to learn how to navigate that. I would like them to just try to focus on their product and building it up and making it better. I think that would benefit all the fans.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nia Jax

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal