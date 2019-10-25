CM Punk has advised AEW to stop focusing on WWE so much in promos

In an interview with screenrant.com, CM Punk commented on the AEW vs. WWE battle and offered some advice for AEW:

“I think AEW needs to focus on themselves and stop talking about WWE. Cody and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, all those guys have something great going on. I just think it lessens and cheapens what they are doing when they constantly attack WWE.

There hasn’t been an alternative to WWE in so very long, and I think they do a disservice to themselveswhen they’re trying to be the alternative but constantly bring up WWE. But I understand, when people ask you the questionsduring the interviews you have to answer them.

But that’s just part of life. You have to learn how to navigate that. I would like them to just try to focus on their product and building it up and making it better. I think that would benefit all the fans.”