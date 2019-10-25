2K issues statement promising fixes for buggy WWE 2K20 video game

It’s safe to say that WWE 2K20 has not been a big hit with gamers as the newly-released game is getting universally panned from fans and critics for the hundreds of bugs the game was shipped with.

Released just this week, gamers have taken to social media to upload still photos and videos of many, many bugs that are hindering their gaming experience.

What is different this year is that one half of the development team of the game, Yuke’s, were not on board for WWE 2K20, leaving all the development in the hands of Visual Concepts. Besides the several bugs, the graphics seem to have gone backwards rather than forward and WWE Superstars in the game don’t really look as authentic as previous editions.

Now, the publishers of the game, 2K, have responded to the criticism with a message on social media, promising a few patches that will hopefully make gameplay better. “We are listening closely to the feedback that’s been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting. We’re working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch ready in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information,” the statement read.

The game was given an awful 4.3 out of 10 rating by IGN and labeled as a “mess.”