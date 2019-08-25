Ricochet Says WWE’s Next Generation of Stars Will Make You Believe

Ricochet says that he, Ali, Buddy Murphy and Cedric Alexander are ready to be taken seriously by WWE’s veterans. The Raw star took to Twitter to praise his fellow up-and-coming stars and point out how they all have recent victories over big names in the company:

WWE’s resident Superhero 👑

✔

@KingRicochet

I have a pinfall victory over @AJStylesOrg. @AliWWE has a pinfall victory over @ShinsukeN.@CedricAlexander has a pinfall victory over @DMcIntyreWWE.@WWE_Murphy has a pinfall victory over @WWEDanielBryan.

Don’t take us seriously?

That’s fine. We’ll make sure you will. 👑