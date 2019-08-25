Edge Is Ripped! Former WWE Superstar Looks Back in Ring Shape

In a post on Instagram, Edge showed off a photo of his physique and revealed that he wanted to get in shape after losing his mother and his father-in-law.

He wrote:

“Ok, so here goes. Looks like I’m diving headfirst into the ocean of cheesy gym selfies. No toe dipping here. Yikes. However, I decided to do this to best explain this past year, and maybe help give someone some incentive. Last fall we lost my Mom and my father in law John within a two month span. I didn’t fully grasp the emotional fallout until I looked in the mirror one day and I didn’t like what I saw. At all. I’d stopped training. I stopped dieting, to a huge degree. I just stopped living like me. Living in the present. Stuck in that past. I was obviously in mourning. But I came to the conclusion my Mom and John wouldn’t want this, and I’d look at my girls and realize that if I want to be around for them, I needed to get off my rapidly expanding butt and get to work getting healthy. I reached out to Nutrition Solutions and got my diet dialed in. I can’t say enough about this company, they’re amazing, and this isn’t a paid endorsement. Then I started putting in the sweat equity. Slowly but surely, I started coming out of the funk. Less lethargic. I started feeling vibrant. Vital. Happy. Like me. Which makes me a better dad and partner. A better person period. I used every excuse I could to stay stuck. Injuries and everything else I already outlined. But the only way I got unstuck, was to JUST. GET. MOVING. So if this reaches even one person out there who may feel stuck, just know, you’re not alone and you can change it.”