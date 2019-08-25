“AEW has a very long road ahead of them”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was back on Facebook, answering fan questions in a Q&A session and One question was about AEW

One fan asked Kurt, “What’s your thoughts on AEW? Do you see any parallels with TNA in 06 when you joined?”

Angle replied, “I see some similarities. AEW has a very long road ahead of them. I know that the talent there is up for a challenge. The can succeed if done right, but AEW will need to realize they will always be #2. WWE is way too big and has way too many years behind them for a new company to step in and take over the top spot. I recall when TNA tried to compete against WWE on Monday nights. I told the TNA office that we will never beat WWE. I told them we should realize that we’re #2 and should be happy with it. AEW has a tough road. Can they succeed? Yes. Will they beat WWE in ratings and arena ticket sales? No.”