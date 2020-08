WWE NXT Live Event Results – August 22, 2019 – Venice, Florida

1. Danny Burch defeated Cal Bloom

2. Xia Li defeated Reina Gonzalez

3. Cezar Bononi defeated Saurav Gurjar

4. Arturo Ruas defeated Jeet Rama

5. The Outliers (Dorian Mak and Riddick Moss) (w/Robert Stone) defeated Angel Garza and Raul Mendoza

6. Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno

7. Damian Priest defeated Keith Lee

8. Jessi Kamea defeated Marina Shafir

-Shafir was distracted by Rhea Ripley.

9. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong) defeated Dio Maddin and The Street Profits